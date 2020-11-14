Browns Reveal Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed their facilities on Friday following one of their players testing positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19,” the team wrote in a release. “The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted.

“The team will continue to hold meetings remotely and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

It was later revealed that the player who tested positive was backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who will obviously not be playing on Sunday against the Texans. Hubbard started three games with guard Wyatt Teller out with a calf injury.

The Browns re-opened their facility after it was found that no close-contacts were positive. While a few Browns missed practice while contract tracing took place, no other Cleveland players are expected to miss the game.

“We just try to follow all the protocols to a ‘T,'” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We just had to push back the day a little bit. I think a big part of this is not having a high-risk close contact. That’s really a big goal of ours today, moving forward, every day. It’s something we take very seriously.”

Wyatt Teller Expected to Play Against Texans

The Browns expect Teller to play this week, which will be a huge boost for the offensive line. With Hubbard being out, it’s an even bigger addition, with Cleveland not having to scramble to find a starter.

Teller started nine games last season and all five he was active for this year. In those games, Teller — who was projected to be a weak-link on the line — recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 94.4, the highest in the NFL at his position.

RG Wyatt Teller ready to go for Sunday, per Stefanski #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 13, 2020

“He practiced well this week,” Stefanski said. “Then it is a matter of going out playing a full four quarters worth. He looked like Wyatt Teller at practice and then we get to get him out there on Sunday, and he has to do the same.”

Browns Still Waiting for Go-Ahead on RB Nick Chubb

Teller is in, but the Browns are still waiting for the green light when it comes to running back Nick Chubb, who was designated for a return from injured reserve on Monday after missing the last four-plus games with a knee injury.

“I still want to huddle up with Nick, the coaches, [Senior Vice President of Player Health and Development] Joe Sheehan and the medical staff to make a determination,” Stefanski said. “Have not had a chance to do that just yet. Just walked off the field.”

Stefanski says RB Nick Chubb hit all of the benchmarks this week. Just needs to huddle up with everyone before making a decision. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) November 13, 2020

Despite missing the past four games, Chubb leads the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards. In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

