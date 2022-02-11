Browns Coach Who Quit For College Game Rehired in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are welcoming back a former member of their coaching staff less than a month after he left the team and headed for the collegiate ranks.

Former Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin was restored to that position Thursday. Kiffin, 40, left the organization on January 13 to assume the role of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). His brother, Lane Kiffin, is the head coach of that school’s football program.

Adam Schefter, of ESPN, shared the unexpected news via Twitter on February 10.

“Chris Kiffin leaves Ole Miss football coaching staff after one month and returns to the Cleveland Browns,” Schefter wrote.

Kiffin Has Change of Heart in Decision to Return to Browns

Kiffin’s change of heart was based on “the NFL’s work schedule being more conducive to raising a family,” according to an ESPN report by Jake Trotter and Chris Low. No other explanations were given as to why the move to Ole Miss ultimately did not work out.

Chris Kiffin worked for his brother Lane Kiffin as defensive coordinator for one year at Florida Atlantic University in 2017. He jumped to the NFL after that as a pass rush specialist for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 and 2019.

Kiffin joined the Browns the following season as their defensive line coach, a job he held for two years before accepting the position at Ole Miss in January then ultimately returning to Cleveland Thursday.

Browns D-Line Will Retain Continuity Under Kiffin, Despite Other Changes

The defensive line in Cleveland has warts, particularly on the interior, but the pass rush was one of the strongest in the NFL last season.

All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett was the top ranked defensive end in football with an overall rating of 92.0 and a pass rush rating of 92.7, per Pro Football Focus. Garrett finished third in the league in sacks in 2021 with 16, which was good enough to set a franchise record. He also set the Browns record for sacks in a game, registering 4.5 against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Garrett’s pass rushing partner, Jadeveon Clowney, also had a productive season with 9 sacks, his highest total in four years. Clowney will be an unrestricted free agent when the NFL free agency period begins in mid-March, and it is unclear if the Browns will invest the money to bring him back. Clowney signed just a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2021 that was worth up to $8 million with incentives, though he is expected to command up to twice as much per season when he hits free agency.

Continuity along the Cleveland defensive line may end up taking a hit if Clowney departs, but the return of Kiffin should provide something of a stabilizing effect as he enters his third year in charge of the group.

Browns assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett also chose to leave Cleveland in January to assume the position of head defensive line coach at Liberty University. He is not expected to return to Cleveland.