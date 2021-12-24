Browns Turn to Undrafted Free Agent Specialist After Positive Test

The Cleveland Browns are turning to undrafted free agent kicker Chris Naggar for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after starter Chase McLaughlin tested positive for COVID-19.

Naggar was luckily on the Browns practice squad, so the ordeal of finding another kicker on very short notice was not too much of a hassle for the Browns.

Confirming #Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin is going on COVID-19 reserve. The Browns are promoting K Chris Naggar from the practice squad. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 24, 2021

Naggar is an undrafted free agent that signed to the New York Jets out of SMU. He began his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season.

He was the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year, making 17 of his 21 field goals and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. The matchup against the Packers would make Naggar’s first career game in the NFL.

McLaughlin joins a list that continues to grow of Browns players who have tested positive for the virus. Center and NFLPA president JC Tretter also joined the list this week.

“Unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19,” Tretter tweeted. “I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

Browns Have Made Shift on Special Teams





Kevin Stefanski: "Excited for the challenge" Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on December 23rd, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-12-23T19:33:15Z

The change of plans on special teams is nothing new for the Browns, with the team being forced into flexibility following now-former punter Jamie Gillan going on the virus list. The team signed recently-release veteran Dustin Colquitt as a replacement and never went back to Gillan, releasing the “Scottish Hammer” once he got healthy.

“Dustin did a nice job. I am disappointed for Jamie – I spoke to Jamie – but that is part of this business so he understands that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

Gillan struggled to find his footing this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in most major categories. He won the job as an undrafted rookie 2019, beating out veteran incumbent Britton Colquitt — Dustin’s brother.

He did not start this year off on the best foot, failing to flip the field with his kicks and making a couple of costly mistakes in big spots. Gillan somewhat recovered from the slow start, averaging 43.9 yards per punt — still the worst number of his career. He’s landed just 15 punts inside of the 20-yard line.

Colquitt is averaging 42.4 yards per punt in two games with the Browns. It’s not the most impressive number, but his ability to execute situationally set him apart from Gillan.

McLaughlin Could Suffer Same Fate as Gillan

McLaughlin has been far from a sure thing for the Browns, especially in the second half of the season. He’s is on the hot season, going just 15-of-21 on his field goal attempts this season. He has missed a kick in five of the last six games, going 4-of-9 over that stretch, including a key missed kick against the Raiders on Monday that could have been the difference loss.

“Chase is our kicker. I told you guys the other day, he has high expectations for himself, we expect him when he is out there to make his kicks and we are counting on him, and I think he knows that,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday, December 22.

The Browns backed McLaughlin for the job this week but could change their tune if Naggar really puts on a performance that stands out.