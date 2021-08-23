Browns Place Trio of Players on Injured Reserve

The Clevland Browns placed three players on injured reserve on Monday, headlined by kicked Cody Parkey, who started 15 games for the team last season.

Tight end Connor Davis (shoulder) and linebacker Montrel Meander (Achilles) joined Parkey as the players being put on IR.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was uncertain about when the injury occurred for Parkey, who played in the game against the Giants on Sunday, hitting his one and only PAT attempt.

“I want to say it was during pregame, but I am not entirely positive about that,” Stefanski said about the timing of the injury. “I am disappointed for Cody, obviously. He is a veteran and came up big for us in some big moments last season so I do not want that to get lost in this either. It is disappointing for him, and I know his teammates feel badly about that.”

Browns Not Ready to Name Chase McLaughlin Starter





Now the job falls to Chase McLaughlin, who was signed this offseason to provide competition for Parkey in camp.

“He is battling. He is doing a nice job. I think you guys have seen it out at practice. He did a nice job with that field goal into the Dawg Pound [Sunday],” Stefanski said. “He is doing a nice job and expect him to keep battling.”

However, Stefanski did not outright say the job was his. The Browns will likely explore adding another kicker with Parkey on the IR and could look at who becomes available during cuts.

“Andrew (Berry) and his staff will discuss those type of things,” Stefanski said. “We are all still battling for jobs on this 53. It is still a great competition at all of these positions.”

Browns Exploring Option at Tight End

Davis is the second tight end to be placed on IR in as many weeks, with Stephen Carlson seeing his season end last week with a knee injury. Davis played at Stony Brook and has spent time in the AAF with the Birmingham Iron and in the XFL with St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Browns like to utilize their tight ends, so having four on the roster is not out of the question, with David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper taking up the first three spots on the depth chart.

Jordan Franks and converted fullback Johnny Stanton are both options the Browns could look at. Stanton saw his first action at tight end against the Giants, totaling 33 yards receiving on two catches.

“It is always fun to have your number called. They told me this week that I was going to be at tight end and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ I am willing to do whatever it takes to make this team,” Stanton told reporters after the game. “For them to be able to get me the ball on a couple of plays I have at tight end gets me excited.”

The Browns also announced that they had wide receiver Alexander Hollins and offensive tackle Alex Taylor.

