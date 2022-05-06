Browns Linked to Veteran Former Bills Receiver

The Cleveland Browns could use another pair of reliable hands and former Bills receiver Cole Beasley is a name that has been brought up as a target.

The idea of Beasley joining the AFC North contender was brought up by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who thinks the team should look to add a veteran to play alongside Amari Cooper with it looking unlikely that Jarvis Landry will return.

“I think the longer it goes, the less likely the Browns will re-sign Landry.” Cabot wrote. “They have some players who can help replace what’s lost with him, including 2022 third-round pick David Bell and 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones. Having said that, the Browns should add another veteran to the receiver room such as Cole Beasley or Will Fuller. I think it’s risky to have only one accomplished veteran in Amari Cooper.”

Beasley is a reliable veteran that has been able to produce as a second or third option in an offense. He played in 16 games last year with the Bills, starting eight of those, snatching 82 catches for 693 yards. The year prior Beasley notched the same number of catches but racked up 967 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns like what they have in young guns Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz but could use someone like Beasley, who has a proven track record in the league. With Watson seemingly set to run the show, the Browns’ passing attack is primed to reach new heights and he’ll need the targets to make that happen.

Jarvis Landry Still Option for Browns

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move but there has been some speculation that he could reunite with Cleveland. Landry fired his representation earlier this offseason and his new agent Roosevelt Barnes confirmed that that veteran pass-catcher would be open to a return.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Barnes told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

Landry’s interest in coming back was piqued when the Browns acquired Watson in a franchise-shifting move.

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun,” Barnes said. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.”

Rookie David Bell Could Make Early Impact for Browns

David Bell Press Conference | Cleveland Browns New Browns Wide Receiver David Bell addresses the media following his selection as the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. #BrownsMedia #PressConference #2022Draft 2022-04-30T04:22:15Z

It was speculated that the Browns would try to add a top-flight receiver in the draft and got a good one in David Bell, who was very productive while at Purdue.

Bell was a First Team All-American in 2021 with the Boilermakers after he totaled 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 21 total touchdowns across three seasons while with Purdue. Bell is eager to get to work with Watson and wants to become his “best friend.”

“I think for me personally, he already solidified the type of great quarterback that he is. The success he had at Clemson and the success he had in Houston, he going to continue to be great,” Bell said after being selected. “He is definitely a top-five quarterback in this league. Of course, you could say I am biased now, and I can say he is No. 1. It is definitely going to be fun to learn a lot from him. I am going to try to stay close to him so I can understand the playbook better. Hopefully, I can become his best friend.”

Other notable names on the roster who could make an impact include Ja’Marcus Bradley, Jakeem Grant Sr., Michael Woods II and Javon Wims.