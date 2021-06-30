Browns Critic Blasts Team With Outlandish Comparison

Coachella and the Cleveland Browns don’t have anything in common but don’t tell that to Colin Cowherd. The FS1 radio host used the music festival as a comparison for this year’s edition of the Browns, which was a bit bizarre even by his standards.

Cowherd, who has a history of criticizing Cleveland, said the Browns sound great and have some big names, but ultimately leave you wanting to “take a shower.”

“Cleveland’s got a lot of big names — [Odell Beckham Jr.], Baker, Kareem Hunt, Jadeveon Clowney. Yeah, OBJ’s never healthy, the Browns were better when Baker threw less last year, Kareem Hunt’s a backup, and Clowney’s inconsistent and hurt a lot,” Cowherd said.

“When I look at Buffalo, Tampa, Kansas City, I have proven performers in big games and quarterbacks I’ve seen at the highest level take over games. That’s not what Cleveland is. You know what Cleveland’s a little bit like? We have a music festival in the desert called Coachella. Cleveland’s got a little Coachella. Sounds big. Sounds like the time of your life. After a couple of years and a few rum drinks and five days in a tent, you’re like, ‘It’s time to go home now and take a shower.’”

The Cleveland Browns are @coachella: "It sounds great and there are a lot of big names… The Browns have a little bit of that feel to them." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/i2SEoEsSzI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 29, 2021

Browns Have Improved on Both Sides of Ball

What prompted the rant from Cowherd was the Browns being named the “most complete” team by NFL.com — above Kansas City and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

“The Browns have been building a respectable roster for several years now. But heading into the 2021 season, they aren’t just good — they’re loaded with Pro Bowl talent from top to bottom, featuring multiple high-level players at almost every position group,” NFL.com analyst Marc Ross wrote.

Some big moves over the last two offseasons have made the Browns title contenders, most notably on the defensive side of the ball, which was rebuilt in the offseason. Cleveland will trot out a unit that features All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward as the centerpieces, as well as Clowney — a former top overall pick — safety John Johnson III, cornerback Troy Hill and highly-touted rookies Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — among others.

Still, Cowherd was not having it.

“Kansas City’s ready to win a Super Bowl. San Francisco, if Garoppolo’s upright, is ready to win a Super Bowl,” Cowherd said. “Tampa just won a Super Bowl. Buffalo, now that they went and attacked their defensive line, is ready to win a Super Bowl. Baltimore, adding receivers, is ready to win a Super Bowl. Cleveland? Got a little Coachella.”