Analyst Calls Out Browns, Baker Mayfield: ‘No More Excuses’

Long-time Baker Mayfield critic and Cleveland Browns belittler Colin Cowherd believes the AFC North squad is primed for a Super Bowl run.

On top of that, he thinks the Browns should be favorites if they sign former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

The Browns are firmly in the mix for Clowney, having pursued him last year and hosting him last week for a visit. He’d play a key role for the team at the defensive end spot opposite of Myles Garrett and would have a chance to rejuvenate his career. Cowherd claims he has been “more right” on Cleveland than any other team in the league and sees Clowney making the Browns one of the most talented squads in the leauge.

“Jadeveon Clowney is close to signing with Cleveland,” Cowherd said on his show this week. “Jadeveon Clowney is one of those guys who has never quite lived up to the hype, but now he’s undervalued. He can play and he’s a good player. He’s not worth big money and he’s not as good as his hype, but the idea that Jadeveon Clowney isn’t good is ridiculous. The last time he was playing for Seattle there was a playoff game, he made plays all over the field. He got so hyped out of college that we expect him to be Mike Tyson and knock everybody out, but that’s just not what he is. He’s inconsistent but he’s a really good football player. My takeaway is that if Clowney signs with Cleveland, they are now the third most talented team in the NFL. Tampa one, best roster, Kansas City two, and Cleveland three.”

Cowherd Takes Aim at Baker Mayfield

Cowherd and Mayfield go way back to even before the Browns took the Heisman winner with the top pick in the 2018 draft. However, he’s running out of reason to criticize Mayfield after a stellar season.

Mayfield showed he could be a franchise quarterback with 26 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions, excelling down the stretch as Cleveland won its first playoff game in over a quarter-century.

“Tampa just won the Super Bowl, and Kansas City won it two years ago – no more excuses for Baker Mayfield,” Cowherd said. “Competent head coach, competent GM, best offensive line, great weapons, and they have done a great job to solve the backend of their defense this offseason with John Johnson III, a tremendous safety. If Clowney signs with Cleveland there are four overwhelming favorites in the AFC — Kansas City, Buffalo, Indianapolis and Cleveland. It is go-time for Baker Mayfield, this is a stacked roster if they get Clowney. “Would Cleveland be the favorites in the AFC North? Of course they would. Cleveland is and should be favored to win the AFC North if they land Clowney.”

Browns Have Made ‘Good’ Offer for Clowney

The Browns have reportedly made Clowney a “good” offer and are waiting to hear back, per Steve Doerschuk of The Canton Repository.

The Browns’ pursuit of Clowney last offseason was well-documented, with Cleveland reportedly offering him a three-year, $57 million deal, the longest and most lucrative contract he had on the table.

Instead, Clowney bet on himself, signing on a one-year deal with Tennessee. It didn’t work out. More injuries plagued his progress, missing eight games with a knee injury and needing surgery to repair his left meniscus. Clowney notched just 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a very down year.

