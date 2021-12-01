Rival of Browns QB Baker Mayfield Declares Victory Over QB

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are struggling but do not expect the quarterback’s long-time media rival Colin Cowherd to be talking about it.

Cowherd has been an adversary of Mayfield dating back to his college days. However, the Fox Sports Radio host is done talking about the former No. 1 overall pick, declaring victory after the Browns’ latest loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 6-6.

“I thought, ‘Baker’s easily the second most interesting quarterback in this game,'” Cowherd said on his show on Tuesday. “I feel like, he’s 28-28, I was right about the argument. I’m no longer captivated by Baker Mayfield topics. A lot of people through the years, you’ll hear people say, ‘Colin, why do you keep talking about Baker?’ So I thought, ‘You know what? That’s a good question.'”

Cowherd polled his audience on if he should stop talking about Mayfield and the poll finished with “Yes” as the most popular result.

“Here’s the rub: If he goes on a five-game winning streak, they get to the playoffs, he gets the AFC Championship, the Super Bowl — I’m not talking about him,” Cowherd said. “You can’t have it both ways. You want me to stop? I’ll stop. Your choice.”

Cowherd Has Attacked Mayfield Consistently

Mayfield and Cowherd’s rivalry goes back to the QB’s college days, gradually gaining steam. For Cowherd, it was an obvious path to take considering Mayfield’s star-power.

Cowherd labeled Mayfield as “undraftable” before the record-setting Sooner went No. 1 overall to the Browns.

Mayfield has had some exchanges with Cowherd on social media and even appearing on his show.

“He’s supposed to bring out facts and he chooses to put out irrational opinions,” Mayfield told Complex Sports. “People can say what they want, they can say I’m not really supposed to comment on this, but a liar is a liar and a guy that is really just full of it needs to be put in his place.”

Baker Mayfield Focused on Health, Winning

Mayfield could honestly care less about Cowherd, with the Browns QB facing the most crucial stretch of his career. He could either turn things around and help the Browns make a playoff run, or things could go further south from 6-6.

Mayfield’s problem is that he’s been banged up with shoulder, foot, knee and going injuries in recent weeks. The Browns are hoping he can get healthy with the bye week.

“Last week he was feeling the best he had in a while so I think that coupled with this time off, I think he will be feeling ready to go for Baltimore the next time,” Stefanski said. “It is our job as coaches, like we talked about, to dive into this thing and make sure we are putting Baker and all of our players in a position to succeed.”

Stefanski reiterated that Mayfield will be the Browns quarterback as long as he’s healthy to play. Mayfield is 28-28 as a starter in the NFL with an 86-49 touchdown to interception ratio.