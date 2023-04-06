Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson Has a Surprising Hobby – and He’s Really Good

The Cleveland Browns acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency in 2023, but he isn’t just a superior defensive lineman. In an interview after the signing, he opened up about his off-the-field hobbies as a self-proclaimed “nerd.”

Dalvin Tomlinson is Super Into Anime & Loves to Draw

In an interview with 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive show, Tomlinson was asked about what he likes to do for fun and he said he’s actually kind of a nerd.

“I guess you could say I’m a nerd. I built a couple of gaming PCs. I’m a big gamer. I love anime. I draw a little bit here and there … mostly anime-type stuff,” said Tomlinson, adding, “I’ve been drawing since I was a kid. It’s one of the things I do in the offseason … I love Marvel … I’m a huge Iron Man fan. Love Marvel, drawing Iron Man.”

He also said his games of choice include the super popular shooters “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite.” Here’s a photo of his latest gaming set-up, and here is a hashtag where he posts his drawings on Instagram. The fellow is quite talented.

Tomlinson Also Admitted He Got His ‘Hand of God’ Calling Card From ‘The Avengers’

During Tomlinson’s interview, host Dustin Fox also brought up a previous interview they did with former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber who played with Tomlinson. In that interview, Leber revealed that Tomlinson’s “calling card” is his super-strong right hand that he has dubbed the Hand of God.

Leber explained:

Do you guys know about his Hand of God? OK, so, he jokingly loves to talk about his right hand, that it has superior strength than his left hand … I think he even wears a different colored glove on his right hand in symbolic nature. He claims that his right hand is like his true calling-card when he’s playing on the line. He shows off that strength. It’s fun, man. He’s a very, very strong individual. Everybody thinks that he’s just a big run-stopping defensive tackle, but I watched this dude, I think he might have been, outside of Daneel Hunter, I think he might have been our most impressive pass-rusher and obviously is coming from the inside. So that is one area that he knew was a weakness of his when he got to the Vikings, He’s like, ‘Alright, nobody thinks I can rush the passer, nobody thinks I can play third down, but I’m gonna show you guys,’ And he really worked on it.

Leber finished by saying, “I’ll tell you what, guys — you’ve got a run-stopping, Hand of God, pass-rushing interior defensive lineman who’s a great dude.”

When The Fan asked Tomlinson about his Hand of God, Tomlinson laughed and admitted, “I pretty much got it from ‘The Avengers,’ with Thanos. The Infinity Gauntlet. It’s like when he snaps everybody out of existence, that’s pretty much my thing.”

Tomlinson signed a huge $57 million deal with the Browns on March 15, so Cleveland fans can look forward to him snapping opponents out of existence for the next four years.