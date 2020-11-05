Browns Attempted to Claim Former 49ers Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns were interested in adding some depth to their wide receiver corps, but just missed out on adding a key piece via waivers in former San Francisco 49ers pass-catcher Dante Pettis.

Pettis was claimed instead by the New York Giants, who had a higher waiver priority than the Browns. The Patriots were also in on the action and would have swept up Pettis if the Giants did not, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Wavier priority is based on record and both the Patriots (2-5) and Giants (1-7) are hurting more than the Browns.

If Dante Pettis had not been claimed by the Giants, he would have become a Patriot, per source. The Patriots (2-5) and Browns (5-3) also attempted to claim the 2018 second-round pick, with the Giants (1-7) having higher waiver priority. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2020

Pettis never panned out after being taken in the second round of the 2018 draft by San Francisco. He showed some ability his rookie year when he caught 27 balls for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns, but has been banged up the last two seasons.

He does not have a catch this season and a costly fumble last weekend on special teams was the last straw for him in San Francisco.

Odell Beckham Out, Jarvis Landry Banged Up for Browns

The Browns are in need of depth at wide receiver thanks to a season-ending injury to star Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry playing through multiple ailments, the worse being a broken rib.

Landry hasn’t missed a game but has looked far from 100 percent. Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to fill in for Beckham for the rest of the season.

“Odell, the energy he brings to practice and the energy he brings the games, no one else is going to be able to bring that type of juice,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Beckham’s injury. “It is our job to find the guys that that can go compete and that we can go put them in spots where they can succeed. I think we will be able to do that. That is not easy. I am very disappointed for Odell, but that is the nature of this beast. Injuries are part of this game. It does not mean any of us have to like it, but we do have to deal with it.”

Browns Hoping to Have RB Nick Chubb Back Soon

Andrew Berry: "Our team is in about as good of hands as we could ask for with Kevin at the helm."General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media via Zoom on November 4, 2020. Andrew discussed the trade deadline, yearly goals, and his evaluation of player and coaching performances this season. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-11-04T19:14:15Z

While Beckham is an explosive talent, the offense has not been the same since Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb went on IR with a knee injury. He could return for Cleveland’s Week 10 matchup after the bye week.

“Nick Chubb is one of those players that no one person replaces. He is an outstanding football player and a big part of what we do and what we will continue to do over the course of the year,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters on Wednesday. “That all being said, I am really pleased with what (RB) Kareem (Hunt) has done shouldering the load and playing banged up and tough and what he has done both in the run game and the pass game.”

Chubb had racked up 335 yards and 4 touchdowns before the injury in just over three games. Kareem Hunt has played well in Chubb’s absence, but has yet to crack the 80-yard mark as the lead back.

READ NEXT: Browns GM Gives Insight on Baker Mayfield’s Future in Cleveland