David Njoku Makes Final Call on Future With Browns

David Njoku has had a tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Browns over the last year but it appears the tight end has reached a decision on his future with the team.

Njoku shared his new outlook on Twitter on Friday, writing: “Let’s ridddeeee Cleveland. No more distraction.”

Let’s ridddeeee Cleveland. No more distraction 🧘🏿 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 2, 2021

That came after a tweet from Njoku that read, “All in” with a picture of the team and another photo saying, “We’re putting the band back together.”

All In pic.twitter.com/A7rUNFm9s9 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 2, 2021

Njoku finished last season with just 19 catches for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added five catches for 66 yards in the postseason and improved as a blocker, which was previously a weak point of his game previously. With head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski using multiple tight end sets often, Njoku will have a role in the offense.

Stefanski recently said that he had no inkling of Njoku not being happy in Cleveland.

“David is somebody who I respect and value, the production he gave us on the field and the teammate he is,” Stefanski told reporters.”As it relates to him in particular, I am not aware of that. I know I have had a lot of conversations with a lot of players over the course of the season and over the course of many seasons so I will continue to have that dialogue with all of our guys to see where they are, but I am not aware of anything in particular with David.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on TE David Njoku sounding like he’s not sure he wants to be here pic.twitter.com/6h7s6vLlYp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 2, 2021

Njoku Has Seen Full Turnaround in Cleveland

Njoku recently had his fifth-year option guaranteed by the Browns for this season, which is just over $6 million. He’s gone back and forth on wanting a trade after falling behind both Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant on the depth chart, but Njoku looks like he’s past that now.

He recently tweeted, “the money will come regardless. I want a damn ring.” Staying in Cleveland, which has assembled a strong roster for a title run, is Njoku’s most direct route to that goal.

“Not that I need to explain myself but I’m hearing a lot of talks about me only in this sh– for the money. Looking at the grand scheme of things. Is $6 million really that much to brag about?” Njoku wrote, before continuing. “I don’t bust my ass every day just for cash. Yes it is a blessing and it takes care of the family but I do it for the love of winning and competing.

I don’t bust my ass everyday just for cash. Yes it is a blessing and it takes care of the family but I do it for the love of winning and competing — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 25, 2021

“I been here w/ the 0-16 team along with a couple of my teammates. We’ve seen this ship turn around completely and y’all think I’m [content] w/ reaching the playoffs and 6 million? U got me bent if u think I’m happy w that. F outta here.”

I been here w/ the 0-16 team along with a couple of my teammates. We’ve seen this ship turn around completely and y’all think I’m contempt w/ reaching the playoffs and 6 million? U got me bent if u think I’m happy w that. F outta here — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 25, 2021

Njoku Was Uncertain of Future With Browns in Offseason

While Njoku is saying all the right things now, he caused quite a ruckus with a national radio interview with Jim Rome in which he seemed uncertain of his future in Cleveland.

“That’s a good question,” Njoku told Rome about returning to the Browns. “I’m not going to answer that right now. I have no comment towards that at this moment. I’m just going to enjoy my family, my friends, and my loved ones. I have a couple of projects happening in the near future, so I’m just focused on the right now and I’ll let everything handle itself in the near future.”

The Browns have been fairly adamant about keeping Njoku on the roster and that they value his talent. And having Njoku fully on board certainly bodes well for his future in Cleveland. However, $6 million is a steep price for a third-string tight end and the Browns could jump if an offer that blows them away.

READ NEXT: Browns Defender Sends Strong Message to Jadeveon Clowney