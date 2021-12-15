Browns Pass-Catcher Hints at Return to Field in Social Media Post

The Cleveland Browns finally got a bit of positive news on the injury front on Wednesday, with tight end David Njoku announcing his return in a social media post.

Njoku has been out on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list but appears to be ready to go, according to his Instagram post.

“Missed y’all too. Good to be back let’s get to work,” Njoku wrote.

Njoku has been pretty vocal about his status, saying that he’s been asymptomatic.

“I can’t breathe & it’s not cause of Covid,” Njoku tweeted during the game on Sunday against the Ravens.

I can’t breathe & it’s not cause of Covid — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) December 12, 2021

The top comment on the post was from Njoku’s Browns teammate Anthony Walker, who is also out due to a positive test.

“Let’s go!” Walker commented. Njoku responded, “Need u back w me family,” a hint that Walker might be further away from getting on the field.

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Among New Positives





Kevin Stefanski: "We need to focus on what we need to do to prepare for Saturday" Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on December 15th, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-12-15T17:14:37Z

The Browns were hoping Njoku, Walker and punter Jamie Gillan would be able to return this week. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was unable to give an update early in the week. Now, the team finds itself in even deeper waters due to their COVID-19 outbreak, with Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield testing positive as well. With a the team’s game on Saturday this week, there’s only limited time for them to provide two negative tests.

In all, Cleveland has 18 total players on reserve/COVID-19 lists. Eleven of those players are starters for the Browns, including safety John Johnson III and defensive tackle Malik McDowell.

While unfortunate, it’s not completely unfamiliar waters for the Browns, who faced a similar situation at the end of last season while making a playoff push.

“You have Plan A, and you have Plan B, and it is a good thing those whiteboards can be erased,” Stefanski told reporters. “We have guys on this roster who we trust. We have guys on this roster who we have been developing, who are in the meetings and are diligent about preparation. If we are calling on them this week, they will be ready, that is what they do. That is their job. Again, our job as coaches is finding out who is available to us and putting together a game plan with these guys so that these guys can go play fast, go play free and play to the best of their ability. “That is what we have to do this week.” Browns Thankful for Case Keenum If Mayfield is indeed out against the Raiders, Case Keenum would draw his second start of the season at quarterback for the Browns. He led Cleveland to a win earlier this year against the Broncos, 17-14. Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer expressed the utmost confidence in the team’s veteran backup. “Thank God we have Case Keenum – I will be honest with you – because if you had a real young quarterback, an inexperienced quarterback, it might be tougher,” Priefer told reporters on Wednesday, December 15. “Case is going to run the gameplan exactly how it should be run, and I know the whole team has confidence in him.”

Keenum looked sharp against the Broncos, albeit a solid game on the ground from D’Ernest Johnson helped propel the team to the win. He passed for 199 yards and a score, not turning the ball over.