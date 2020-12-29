Browns Pass-Catcher Puts Steelers on Notice With Post

The Cleveland Browns face a must-win situation in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end David Njoku to ready for “war.”

The Browns playoff path is simple — win against the Steelers and they’re in. Njoku is ready to make an impact and leave it all on the field as Cleveland looks to break a playoff drought that dates back to 2002.

“I’m ready for war,” he wrote. “All or nothin.”

Njoku is fresh off his most active game of the season, catching all four of his targets for 24 yards. However, he played on just 38 percent of the Browns’ snaps, his lowest total since Week 10.

David Njoku Still Finding Ways to Contribute With Browns

It’s been an interesting season for Njoku, a former first-round pick of the Browns. He demanded a trade before training camp, but ended up staying in Cleveland with the team refusing to deal him. His name popped up in multiple trade rumors before the deadline, but again, he stayed put in Cleveland.

Njoku is the third tight end listed on the Browns depth chart when everyone is healthy, but he’s still been able to contribute, with Kevin Stefanski using multiple tight end sets often. For the season, Njoku has collected 17 catches for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Browns were adamant prior to the season that Njoku would have a role with the team, which they demonstrated by picking up his fifth-year option.