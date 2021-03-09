Browns Player Sends One-Word Message Amid Trade Rumors

David Njoku has his name floating around in trade rumors once again and the Cleveland Browns tight end had a one-word response to the speculation.

“Visualize,” Njoku wrote on Twitter on Monday.

So what is the former first-round pick visualizing? Who knows, but it very well could be his next team.

Njoku has made it clear that he wants a new home next season and a fresh start. And for the first time, it looks like he might get his wish. The Browns are reportedly shopping Njoku, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He said was looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Njoku last season, so it’s expected that the asking price will be similar this time around.

Njoku requested a trade prior to the season, seeing his role shrinking in the offense behind free-agent tight end Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant. There were reports that he wanted out at the trade deadline, although Njoku objected to those. He ended up staying put in Cleveland with the team refusing to move him without the right compensation. There’s a chance the Browns would be more willing to execute a trade this year with Njoku entering his fifth-year option, where he’ll make just over $6 million.

David Njoku Uncertain of Future in Cleveland

To his credit, Njoku handled himself like a pro after the trade request was not granted. While he missed a trio of games with a knee injury, he still managed to find the field quite a bit in the Browns’ tight-end heavy system, playing just over a third of the snaps. He finished the year catching just 19 balls for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also showing improvement as a blocker. Njoku added 5 catches for 66 yards in the postseason.

The comments come just a few weeks after Njoku joined the Jim Rome Show to talk about his future.

“That’s a good question,” Njoku told Jim Rome when asked about returning to the Browns. “I’m not going to answer that right now. I have no comment towards that at this moment. I’m just going to enjoy my family, my friends, and my loved ones. I have a couple of projects happening in the near future, so I’m just focused on the right now and I’ll let everything handle itself in the near future.”

Njoku also admitted in the interview that he felt he wasn’t on the same page as the Browns and was somewhat surprised that the Browns brought on both Hooper and Bryant.

Browns ‘Not Aware’ of Njoku Being Disgruntled

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Njoku seemingly not being “all in” for next season and said that’s something he’s “not aware of.”

“David is somebody who I respect and value, the production he gave us on the field and the teammate he is. As it relates to him in particular, I am not aware of that,” Stefanski told reporters. “I know I have had a lot of conversations with a lot of players over the course of the season and over the course of many seasons so I will continue to have that dialogue with all of our guys to see where they are, but I am not aware of anything in particular with David.”

If the Browns do decide to part ways with Njoku, former Minnesota Vikings tight end and current free agent Kyle Rudolph will be a name to watch.

