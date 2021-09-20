Browns Receiver Roasted Following Release

Wide receiver Davion Davis is done serving his two-game suspension, but he won’t be getting on the field with the Clevland Browns anytime soon.

The Browns waived Davis on Monday, choosing not to bring him on to the active roster. He was a star in the preseason, catching 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

Davis celebrated his suspension being over with an untimely and apparently misunderstood tweet on Monday considering the news that he was let go by the Browns.

“I’m BAAAAAAAAACCCCCCCCKKKKKKK,” Davis tweeted.

“Well s— this didn’t age well, best of luck to you,” one response read.

“Andddd he’s gone,” another wrote.

With Davis catching some heat for the tweet, he clarified what it was about.

“My tweet saying I’m back was about my suspension being up! My bad for not clarifying that! Much Love!” Davis wrote.

Davis felt like he had to further clarify himself with yet another tweet.

“People aren’t understanding the ‘I’m back’ tweet at all! It’s about the suspension!” he tweeted.

There’s a chance Davis clears waivers and he ends up back in Cleveland on the practice squad. But considering his strong preseason, it’s unlikely.

Browns Had Seen Davis Flourish in Preseason

Davis was suspended for the first two games of this season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension stems from a 2019 incident in which Davis was arrested for DUI while he was a member of the Vikings. He pleaded guilty to careless driving late last year and had been waiting on his punishment, albeit he didn’t play on an NFL team in 2020.

Browns head coach Stefanski knew Davis from his time with the Vikings and said that he’s seen a lot of personal growth from the wide receiver since.

“He has grown,” Stefanski said. “He is a mature young man. I think he knows that he made a mistake, and ultimately, he has to answer to that, but I do see a mature young man.”

Davis last played for the Vikings but he also played for the Blues of The Spring League this year. He participated in the Browns’ mandatory minicamp in June as a tryout player. Jarvis Landry ‘Week-to-Week’ With Knee Injury



Kevin Stefanski: "It's always good to get a win" Head coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on September 20th, 2021. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2021-09-20T16:38:00Z There was an assumption that Davis could come in and fill a vital role for the Browns with both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry banged up. Beckham has a chance to play on Sunday against the Bears, while Landry is being dubbed “week-to-week” after suffering a knee injury on the first series of the game against the Texans. “I have already spoken to him. He is attacking his rehab as you can imagine,” Stefanski said of Landry. “These guys are going to fight their rear ends off to get back and battle and compete with their teammates. I think Jarvis will be another example of that.” If both are out on Sunday, the Browns would look to Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie Anthony Schwartz to pick up the slack. Stefanski said that the situation with Landry will not affect how the team treat’s Beckham’s return.

“The Odell situation is really not dependent on the availability of anybody else,” Stefanski told reporters. “We will again continue to bring him along and see when he is ready to go.”

The Browns are 7.5-point favorites against the Bears this week.

