Browns Bring Back Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver

Davion Davis is back with the Cleveland Browns — for real this time.

Davis was waived by the Browns on Monday but cleared waivers and signed to the team’s practice squad. It was interesting that Davis didn’t get claimed considering his strong showing in the preseason. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ three preseason games, including some very athletic grabs.

The moves with Davis revolved around his two-game suspension, which is now over. He tweeted “I’m back,” on Monday to celebrate that and was released soon after.

“My tweet saying I’m back was about my suspension being up! My bad for not clarifying that! Much Love!” Davis wrote. He capitalized this time around being able to officially say he was back.

“I’m just gonna leave this here again,” Davis wrote. “IM BAAAAAAAAACCCCCCCKKKK.”

I’m just gonna leave this here again……

IM BAAAAAAAAACCCCCCCKKKK!😈 — Davion Davis (@14DDavis) September 21, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed that Davis would be returning to the Browns.

WR Davion Davis cleared waivers and is re-signing to the #Browns practice squad, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

Davis was suspended for the first two games of this season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension stems from a 2019 incident in which Davis was arrested for DUI while he was a member of the Vikings. He pleaded guilty to careless driving late last year and had been waiting on his punishment, albeit he didn’t play on an NFL team in 2020.

The Browns have also signed tight end Miller Forristall and guard Tristen Hoge to the practice squad this week.

Jarvis Landry Heads to Injured Reserve

Davis initially being waived was surprising considering the Browns are dealing with injuries to their top two receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Landry was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday for a knee injury he suffered against the Texans in Week 2. Landry is a huge loss for the Browns from both a leadership and production standpoint. The five-time Pro Bowler finished the game against Houston with one reception for nine yards, snapping his streak of 111 games in a row with at least two receptions, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. This season, Landry has caught six passes for 80 yards and two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

“You do not ever want to lose Jarvis Landry from your football team,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Hopefully, he is back real soon. He is another leader on this football team.”

Browns Could Turn to Davis if Odell Beckham is Out

The Browns are expected to announce the status of Beckham for this week on Wednesday. But if he is unable to go against the Bears, it could lead to Davis being called up from the practice squad to fill in.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season and the team has taken a cautious approach with his return, with the three-time Pro Bowler missing the first two weeks of the season. However, it appears that Beckham has a solid shot of returning this week, giving Baker Mayfield and the offense one more weapon to work with.

Beckham is heading into his third season with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback and both players have made a concerted effort to improve their chemistry this offseason. Beckham traveled to work out with Mayfield a few times this offseason and they also took a trip — along with Landry and tight end Austin Hooper — to Yellowstone.

“When it comes to chemistry and that trust factor, we’ve made huge strides,” Mayfield said in early September. “I know he feels the same way.”

The Browns are a 7-point favorite against the Bears this week.

