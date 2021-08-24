Browns Breakout Wide Receiver Suspended

Wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended for two games, a major blow to his chances of making the Cleveland Browns roster.

Davis’ suspension is not about anything new and related to a DUI arrest from October 2019, back when he a member of the Vikings. He pled guilty to careless driving in the case, going 81 in a 55 mph zone, according to the StarTribune.

Davis has been the breakout star of the preseason for the Browns, collecting 101 yards in two games, including a leaping touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I just come in every day and work hard. I do not really think about it. Like I said, I take everything day by day and just do the best that I can do every day,” Davis said during training camp about the prospects of wrangling a roster spot. “You have to be a pro. At the end of the day, you have to come in and study the playbook. That is exactly what I did. I learned the playbook so I could get myself ready for any opportunity that I was able to get during the game. Just staying well prepared.”

Davis is listed at 5-11, 195 pounds and was most recently a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He suited up for two games with the Vikings in 2019.

He also played for the Blues of The Spring League this year. Davis participated in the Browns’ mandatory minicamp in June as a tryout player. Davis is someone Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was at least a little familiar with, spending time together in Minnesota together in 2019.





Browns Have Major Competition Brewing at WR

Beyond Davis, there are a few questions when it comes to depth chart at wide receiver. Donovan Peoples-Jones is battling with Rashard Higgins to be the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, while KhaDarel Hodge is hoping to make enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster.

The Browns have been eager to see what third-round rookie Anthony Schwartz can do but he’s been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that has prevented him from going full speed. Schwartz was the fastest player in the draft and could be a key weapon for the Browns if healthy.

“It is pretty tough just because I want to go out there and show what I can do and show off my biggest strength. At the end of the day, it is all about staying healthy, it is all about being able to be out there and it is all about being available,” Schwartz told reporters on August 19, just returning to practice. “I just have to know that you can’t run every play at 22-23 miles an hour. You have to pace yourself. You have to get through and you have to be able to just pace yourself the whole time.”

Browns Taking it Slow With Beckham

The largest questions for the Browns might be at the top of their depth chart with Beckham, who is aiming for a Week 1 return to action after tearing his ACL last season.

Beckham has been able to run and cut, however, he’s yet to play against live competition, whether in practice or the preseason.

“The whole point of this has been to do this thing at the appropriate speed and do it with the consultation of the medical team,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We will continue to do that. I do think that there will be a point where he is in team drills and those type of things, but we will make sure he is ready for that.”

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been adamant about taking his time and focusing on the larger picture rather than rushing back.

