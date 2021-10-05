Browns Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver Heading to Texans

The Houston Texans added Davion Davis to their roster on Tuesday, claiming him off the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Davis was the darling of the preseason for the Browns, catching 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ three preseason games, including some very athletic grabs.

The Browns waived Davis after Week 2 but he cleared waivers and resigned with Cleveland’s practice squad. There was a belief he could be elevated to the active roster with the absence of Jarvis Landry but the Browns felt they had enough depth after the return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the lineup.

Davis is listed at 5-11, 195 pounds and suited up for two games with the Vikings in 2019. He also played for the Blues of The Spring League prior to joining the Browns. Davis participated in the Browns’ mandatory minicamp in June as a tryout player. Davis is someone Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was at least a little familiar with, spending time together in Minnesota together in 2019.

Davis Served Suspension Earlier This Year

Davis was suspended for the first two games of this season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension stems from a 2019 incident in which Davis was arrested for DUI while he was a member of the Vikings. He pleaded guilty to careless driving late last year and had been waiting on his punishment. Davis did not play for a team in 2020, which is why he had to serve his suspension this season.

“He has grown,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Davis after learning of the suspension. “He is a mature young man. I think he knows that he made a mistake, and ultimately, he has to answer to that, but I do see a mature young man.”

The Texans have been miserable offensively and were shut out last week against the Bills, 40-0. He’ll join a wide receivers unit in Houston that includes Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Anthony Miller, Chris Conley and Andre Roberts. The Texans are in the bottom five of passing yards per game, averaging just 180.3 yards through the air.

Browns Place Backup Center Nick Harris on IR

The news about Davis came during a day that featured a variety of moves from the Browns, including placing backup center Nick Harris on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

With Harris heading to IR, the Browns signed Hjalte Froholdt from the Texans practice squad. Froholdt is in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he’s appeared in eight career games, all with New England. He was claimed off waivers by Houston in 2020 and has spent all of the 2021 season on the Texans’ practice squad.

The Browns also terminated the contract of linebacker Elijah Lee, who made the 53- man roster out of camp. Lee appeared in all four of the Browns’ games and had six tackles, playing just 40 snaps between special teams and defense.

