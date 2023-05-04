Browns Rookie OL Dawand Jones Calls Out Report With Tweet

New Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones didn’t take too kindly to some rumors regarding why his draft stock fell.

Jones ended up going in the fourth round to the Browns but was initially expected to go higher. He’s a freak athlete at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds and has rare athleticism for his size. But it was the pre-draft process that sunk his stock, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, including Jones telling teams his dream was the play in the NBA.

“Fourth-rounder Dawand Jones’s predraft process went as sideways as possible (constant weight questions, handling of the Senior Bowl and pro day, telling teams his dream was to play in the NBA, not the NFL), but the fourth round was a good place to bet on his immense talent,” Breer reported on May 2.

Jones the bit about wanting to play in the NBA was false, calling it out in a tweet.

“False,” Jones tweeted. “Like where do y’all get this information from.”

Dawand Jones Steal for Browns in Fourth Round

J0nes’ fall in the draft was beneficial for the Browns, who will look to mold the monster Ohio State product into a dominant tackle.

“We think he is a young, talented guy,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in his post-draft press conference. “A work in progress, like a lot of the guys that come into the league. It’s hard to find someone that has that rare of size and also his movement skills.”

Fortunately for the Browns, they have a tremendous offensive line coach in Bill Callahan, who is regarded as one of the best in the league.

“We know we have the best offensive line coach in the NFL,” Berry said. “We can’t wait to get him the building and allow Bill and Scott (Peters) to get their hands on him, because we do think he’s a lump of clay that we can really develop here.”

Browns believe there is plenty of upside with mammoth tackle Dawand Jones. Lots, I mean lots, to work with.

Jones is equally excited to get to work with Callahan and to take his game to new heights.

“It’s a higher level, getting the best coach to help me out my rookie year is going to be tremendous, in my opinion,” Jones said.

Browns Hoping Strong Draft Class Creates Competition

Jones won’t be under pressure to start right away. The Browns have veteran Jack Conklin at right tackle and former first-round pick Jedrick Wills on the other side. But having a prospect like Jones waiting in the wings should create some healthy competition in camp and beyond.

“I think any player that you bring into the organization, whether it’s through draft, whether it through free agency, whether it’s through a trade or some other means, you are hopeful that you can easier raise the floor and/or ceiling a position group,” Berry said. “We have the same aspirations for this class of seven players, but we have to wait and see until they hit the grass.”

The Browns didn’t have a first or second-round pick but still got good reviews for their draft. Pro Football Focus gave the Browns an A- for their draft haul, which is impressive considering the team’s lack of draft capital.