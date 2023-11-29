Browns Make Decision on QB Joe Flacco Ahead of Rams Matchup

If Dorian Thompson-Robinson is unable to go for the Cleveland Browns against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Joe Flacco will be the starter.

The Browns promoted Flacco to the No. 2 quarterback spot on Wednesday. The veteran leapfrogged PJ Walker, who has been serving as the primary backup with Thompson-Robinson starting. Walker has also started games this season.

Flacco is taking snaps with the starters with Thompson-Robinson sidelined with a concussion. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the move on Wednesday, November 29 prior to practice in Los Angeles.

“We’ll work through that throughout the week,” Stefanski said. “Joe’s the backup this week as Dorian is progressing through the protocol.”

The Browns head into the new week in need of a bounceback after falling to the Denver Broncos 29-12. Cleveland has a 7-4 record and needs to start adding some wins to stay in the playoff chase in a highly competitive AFC. Flacco is expected to be elevated to the active roster in the coming days.

Joe Flacco Getting Up to Speed in Cleveland

Flacco is 38 years old and has significant experience under his belt, including a Super Bowl win with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013. Flacco was named the Super Bowl MVP in that game. He most recently started games with the New York Jets in 2022. He passed for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.

At this point, Flacco seems like the best option to try to give the Browns a spark offensively. The Browns have averaged just 11 points per game in the two contests since Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season.

Flacco was inactive against the Broncos having signed just days prior. However, the Browns are happy with the progress the veteran had made leading up to their latest road matchup.

“Joe, as you guys know, has been in a bunch of different systems, been in a bunch of different buildings, so he knows how it works,” Stefanski said. “He knows how different operations have different nuance, if you will. So he’s getting up to speed with what we do. He’s done a nice job.”

Flacco has a 99-81 career record, with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He also boasts a 10-5 record in the postseason, which would prove valuable if the Browns were to get there.

Joe Flacco Eager to Prove He Can Still Play

Flacco is not ready to step away from the game and waited for his phone to ring with a bevy of quarterback injuries happening around the league. With another shot, Flacco wants to prove he can still sling it at the NFL level.

“To a certain extent, (football) is all I know,” Flacco said on November 22. “I still have a lot of fun doing it. I do feel like I have stuff left in the tank, so I owe it to myself to continue to push forward and try to play the game that I love until I really don’t feel like I can do it anymore.”

The Browns take on a Rams team that has won their last two games after a 3-6 start to the year. Cleveland is a 3.5-point underdog for the matchup.