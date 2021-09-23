Browns Eyeing Recently Released 49ers Defender

The Cleveland Browns are planning to bring in recently released San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dee Virgin for a workout, looking to add the well-traveled defender for depth.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Browns’ interest in Virgin.

Virgin would be no more than a practice squad acquisition for the Browns, at least at this point in the season with the team relatively healthy in the secondary. Virgin has played 21 games in his career — none of those starts — recording 12 tackles and one forced fumble. The 27-year-old out of West Alabama hasn’t been able to find a permanent home in the NFL, also spending time with the Patriots, Texans and Lions.

The Browns are not in major need of help at the cornerback position. Denzel Ward and rookie Greg Newsome II have played well to start the year, while Troy Hill and Greedy Williams are solid options as well. The Browns also have highly-touted undrafted free agent AJ Green in their arsenal, although he’s been relegated to mostly a special teams role.

That being said, Virgin is expected to have suitors, as Schefter mentioned, so he’s obviously earned a reputation as a capable cornerback. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been clear that he’s willing to take a chance on talent that might not have worked out elsewhere around the league.

Greg Newsome Proving he Belongs With Browns

The Browns selected Newsome with their first pick in this year’s draft and the Northwestern cornerback has proved he belongs alongside the starters. Newsome was named the starter opposite of Denzel Ward in camp and — unlike some rookies — has not been highly-targeted by the opposition.

“I just think that is also in our defensive scheme — scheming them to do certain things. It is definitely a little surprising,” Newsome said when asked about the lack of passes coming his direction. “I think I am learning each and every day. I think am getting better each and every game. I am making some mistakes but am trying to fix them out there. I think I have been doing a good job with that so far. I think I have been playing pretty solid so far.”

Newsome came out of the gates strong, impressing in camp. He won the Maurice Bassett Award, an honor voted on by local reporters and annually given to the Browns’ top-performing rookie at training camp.

“Greg is doing a nice job competing on the practice field and in these games,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this month. “Understand that he is a rookie, but he is a kid — like I mentioned the other day – who is not making the same mistake twice. He is very diligent about his work.”

Another member of the Browns defense that is off to an impressive start is second-year safety Grant Delpit. The LSU product ruptured his Achilles in camp last season and missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury. But with those injuries seemingly behind him, Delpit’s ability was on full display against the Texans.

“It felt great being out there. It felt good. It had been a little minute since I last suited up and stepped out there,” Delpit told reporters. “I am glad I was able to be out there for my team and just blessed by God really. It has been a long journey. I am glad that it has started like it has. Hopefully, we keep it going through the season.”

As a whole, the Browns defense hasn’t been tremendous through two games, but will not get the 0-2 Bears and rookie quarterback in Justin Fields. The Browns are a touchdown home-favorite against Chicago.

