Browns Trade for Former Pro Bowl Linebacker After Loss to Chargers

The Cleveland Browns defense is getting some help, with the team pulling off a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones following Sunday’s loss.

The Browns picked up Jones for late-round draft compensation, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The compensation will be late-round pick swaps in 2024, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/jaogjvtjy8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Jones is currently on IR and is a player the Falcons have been looking to move the veteran linebacker for some time.

“They had been open to trading Deion Jones — who is on IR — for quite a while,” Rapoport tweeted. “They move on from the rest of the four-year, $57 million contract they inherited from the previous regime.”

Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has notched over 100 tackles in five of his six seasons. The only season he did not was when he played just six games in 2018. He also has 11 interceptions, five defensive touchdowns and 8.5 sacks to his name.

He is coming off a rough year in Atlanta where he graded out below average at

34.6, per Pro Football Focus. Jones has yet to play this season due to a shoulder injury. He had surgery on the shoulder this offseason and is expected to be ready to go soon.

Jones has a remaining salary of just over $800,000 in 2022. He will have a base salary of around $12 million in 2023.

Browns Defense Lost Leader in Anthony Walker

Play

Myles Garrett Postgame Press Conference vs. Chargers | Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett talks with the media following the Browns 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. #PostgameHome #PressConference 2022-10-09T21:43:25Z

Jones should help shore up the Browns run defense, which has allowed over 400 yards on the ground over the last two weeks combined. The Chargers entered Sunday’s matchup as the worst rushing offense in the league but rolled up 238 yards on the ground against Cleveland on the way to a 30-28 win.

“We are just up and down right now. We have certain drives and quarters where we are all over it, but then we let off the gas and they take advantage of miscommunication or lack of effort or misalignment,” Browns star Myles Garrett said after the loss. “When we are not on the same page as a defense, teams like that and teams that are very talented and have a very competent quarterback who able to make every throw on the field, they are going to take advantage of that.”

The Browns defense took a large step back after veteran linebacker Anthony Walker went down with a season-ending knee injury in a Week 3 win against the Steelers. Walker had a team-leading 113 tackles in 13 games last season and was well on his way to being a top contributor once again.

The Browns have been relying on third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips to fill the void left by Walker but it’s clear that they need more. As a former Pro Bowl talent, Jones will likely be turned to in a leadership role as well for the unit.

Browns Entering Critical Stretch of Season

The Browns fell to 2-3 after their latest loss, which is a disappointment considering all three of those losses were winnable games. Sunday’s loss to the Chargers was the latest example, with the Browns having multiple opportunities to win the game.

“It is very frustrating. We have talked about it, and everybody sees it. These games are close. You have to play 60-minute football. You have to come from behind. You have to put teams away,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We haven’t done it and didn’t do it today. Again, credit to them. They did what they needed to do to get a victory, and certainly, we have to look inward and fix some things.”

And the journey only gets tougher from here on out. The Browns face the Patriots next week before a pair of AFC North matchups against the Bengals and Ravens. The goal for the Browns is to stay in playoff contention with quarterback Deshaun Watson set to return on December 4, but they’ve put themselves in a tough spot.