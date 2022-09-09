Browns Make Final Call on Injured Pro Bowler’s Replacement

The Cleveland Browns had one major roster question to answer before the season opener this weekend, and the team announced its chosen solution on Friday.

Wide receiver and Pro Bowl return man Jakeem Grant will miss the regular season after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon during training camp — a stroke of misfortune that left the Browns with a difficult decision on who should field kickoffs and punts.

After leaving the question open for a number of days last week, the team announced that running back Demetric Felton will step into the primary return role this year under both scenarios.

Felton Excited For Second Shot as Browns’ Return Man

In an interview with Anthony Poisal of the Browns’ team website, the 2021 sixth-round pick reminisced on the first time he ever stood under a punt — last preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.