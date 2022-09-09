Browns Make Final Call on Injured Pro Bowler’s Replacement

The Cleveland Browns had one major roster question to answer before the season opener this weekend, and the team announced its chosen solution on Friday.
Wide receiver and Pro Bowl return man Jakeem Grant will miss the regular season after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon during training camp — a stroke of misfortune that left the Browns with a difficult decision on who should field kickoffs and punts.
After leaving the question open for a number of days last week, the team announced that running back Demetric Felton will step into the primary return role this year under both scenarios.
Felton Excited For Second Shot as Browns’ Return Man
In an interview with Anthony Poisal of the Browns’ team website, the 2021 sixth-round pick reminisced on the first time he ever stood under a punt — last preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I was definitely scared,” Felton told Poisal Friday. “I was on a mission to make this team and fit in anywhere I could, so I was willing to do whatever I could to have a role.”
Felton returned 32 punts last year for a total of 227 yards, which computes to an average of 7.1 yards per return, according to Pro Football Reference. Felton also caught 18 passes on 21 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball seven times for 24 yards.
“I just wanted the opportunity to build off some of the things I did last year,” Felton continued. “Having that opportunity again is huge for me to be able to go out there and help the team.”
Pairing up with Felton on kickoff returns this season will be fellow running back D’Ernest Johnson. Felton’s backup punt returner is wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, per the team’s depth chart as listed by ESPN.
Browns’ Coaching Staff Has Faith Felton Can Fill in For Grant
Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was excited about the addition of Grant during the offseason after the return specialist put together a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 as a member of the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.
However, Priefer was optimistic about Felton’s ability to fill in for Grant, particularly because of the experience he gained doing the job last year.
“He has some experience under his belt and he is a year older, a year more mature,” Priefer told Poisal on Friday. “He has seen a lot of football since last year. I think he will be a good option for us there.”
“[Felton] has worked extremely hard in his ball security, tracking punts, catching punts and just the little nuances of where your hands are, your elbows, your feet, your body position and how to track it, get to the spot and move your feet to adjust and those little things,” Priefer continued. “Hundreds and hundreds of reps since last year in terms of the spring, training camp and then this past week.”