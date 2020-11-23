Browns Share Worrisome Update on Star Defender

The Cleveland Browns are hoping for the best when it comes to their top corner Denzel Ward, who revealed to the team that he suffered a calf injury during Sunday’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Ward will be getting an MRI on the calf and he’s hoping for the best. Stefanski noted that he didn’t have a feel for the severity of the injury, but it should be noted that he played every snap against the Eagles.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Denzel Ward dealing with calf injury — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 23, 2020

“I really do not know,” Stefanski said when asked about Ward’s injury. “I will update you guys when we get the (MRI) results.”

If Ward is out it will likely lead to more playing time for Kevin Johnson. The Browns are already playing without Greedy Williams, who was projected to be the starting corner heading into the year, but is on injured reserve. Williams hasn’t played in a game this season.

Safety Ronnie Harrison was injured in the matchup with a knee contusion, but it’s hopeful that he can play against his former team.

TGFA24 ✊🏿💯🙏🏿💙 Ima Shake Back ‼️ — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) November 23, 2020

Ward is coming off his best game of the season, showing why he’s considered to be one of the brightest young defenders in the league. The third-year corner racked up four passes defended and an important fourth-quarter interception against the Eagles. He also delivered the pressure on Eagles QB Carson Wentz that led to Sione Takitaki’s pick-6.

Ward is tied for the team lead with a pair of picks and his 15 passes defended are also a team-high.

Myles Garrett Out for Browns Next Game

Eagles vs. Browns Week 11 Highlights | NFL 2020The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Cleveland Browns during Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a https://www.youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football https://www.youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football… 2020-11-22T21:31:47Z

The Browns hope to have Ward healthy for their next matchup, considering that Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett will be on the sideline once again. Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be out of quarantine by next Sunday when the Browns take on the Jaguars.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says that DE Myles Garrett's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jags, citing COVID-19 protocols. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 23, 2020

“I am not going to get into specifics per se on how he is feeling,” Stefanski said. “I will just tell you we are ruling him out because that is what the protocols call for. We are just following the rules, and we will continue to do so.”

Garrett is still tied for the league-lead with 9.5 sacks and is also tied for the lead with four forced fumbles. While it’s impossible to replace a player like Garrett, the Browns defense stepped up in a big way with him out on Sunday, specifically on the defensive line.

Olivier Vernon had his best game as a Browns, notching three sacks — one for a key safety in the second half.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Olivier Vernon, who had 3 sacks including one for a safety: “We’re counting on him and he knows that” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 22, 2020

“With Myles out, we were counting on those guys to step up. OV, he did it today,” Stefanski told reporters after the win. “He was defeating his blockers in run game. Like you mentioned, he was getting to the quarterback. We are counting on him. I told him that. He knows that. We are counting on him to continue to affect the passer in the pass game and make big plays in the run game.”

Jaguars to be Without Key Starters Against Browns

The Browns next opponent is also dealing with significant injuries, including to star pass-rusher Josh Allen. He’ll miss some time with a knee injury, per head coach Doug Marrone, as will starting guard Andrew Norwell.

Jags QB Gardner Minchew has been dealing with a thumb injury, missing the last three games. He’s needed back after Jake Luton threw four interceptions last week in a blowout loss to the Steelers. Marrone said he’s unsure who will start against the Browns, with Minchew, Luton and backup Mike Glennon in the running.

DE Josh Allen (knee), DJ Hayden (knee), S Daniel Thomas (arm) all out for considerable time according to Head Coach Doug Marrone. Marrone says Allen's injury isn't ligament damage#Jaguars — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 23, 2020

“I think during the week we’ll evaluate it,” Marrone said. “I don’t think I’ll have an answer on Monday when I get asked the question. But I think as the week goes, we’ll take a look and see what we can do, what’s the best thing for our team.”

The Browns are early 6.5-point road favorites against Jacksonville.

READ NEXT: Lakers Shopping Starter in Effort to Sign Big Name Free Agent