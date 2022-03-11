The Cleveland Browns have set the stage to retain a burgeoning playmaker in their backfield.

The team tendered third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson on Friday, March 11. The move guarantees that the restricted free agent will earn $2.433 million as a member of the Browns next season, unless another franchise makes him a better offer. In the latter case, Cleveland would have the chance to match that offer sheet and retain Johnson as the tender affords the team the right of first refusal.

Johnson, 26, had something of a breakout year in 2021, rushing for 534 yards and 3 TDs. He also caught 19 passes for 137 yards. The third-year running back produced at a meaningful level despite playing behind first-stringer Nick Chubb and backup rusher Kareem Hunt.

Johnson’s most prolific game of the season came during a nationally televised Thursday Night Football game in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, with both Chubb and Hunt sidelined by injury. Johnson carried the ball 22 times for 146 yards and 1 TD, helping lead the Browns to a 17-14 victory over the Broncos in primetime.

Johnson’s Rise to Millions in Cleveland is Straight Out of a Storybook

The rise for Johnson over the last three seasons reads like something out of a Hollywood screenplay.

Cleveland signed the running back in 2019. The two most recent work experience entries on his resumé at that time were as follows:

Running back of the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league.

Crew member of a fishing boat in Key West, Florida.

Not even two and a half years later, Johnson was breaking out on the national stage and getting a Twitter shoutout from arguably the biggest athlete in the world.

“D’Ernest Johnson on 1 tonight!!” Lebron James tweeted on October 21. “Love to see it! #Browns.”

Johnson’s reaction was pure when he was informed during the postgame press conference of the social media love the Los Angeles Lakers star player had given him.

“LeBron? Man, that is my favorite basketball player. I am not going to lie to you,” Johnson said. “LeBron? LeBron James? Wow, that is big time. That is amazing. LeBron James, I appreciate it, bro. That means a lot.”

The running back’s reaction to the news Friday that he’d just become a millionaire was less wordy, but equally awesome.

“Trust the process,” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson in Line For Browns Backup RB Spot if Hunt Hits Trade Block

Johnson’s rise may be far from finished considering the Browns’ position this offseason.

Cleveland has three talented running backs on their roster, including Chubb who is playing on a three-year deal worth nearly $37 million with $20 million of that guaranteed. Hunt is due $6.25 million on the final year of his contract, while Johnson will earn nearly $2.5 million, at least.

That is a heavy cumulative investment on the Browns’ part in a position that becomes more devalued by the year, as NFL franchises invest more heavily in the passing game from both play calling and financial perspectives. Cleveland must also value its air attack to a greater degree this offseason, likely in the form of a free agent wide receiver, as the Odell Beckham Jr. era is now over and Jarvis Landry’s future with the team is also up in the air.

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report suggested that it may be time for the Browns to trade Hunt, a move that would clear more than $6 million in cap space and would bring back at least some draft compensation.

“Hunt turns just 27 this summer and had more than 78 rushes just once in the past three years. He’s stuck behind Nick Chubb, though, and the emergence of D’Ernest Johnson should make Hunt expendable despite his talent,” Wharton wrote. “He would be worth a Day 3 pick for running back-needy teams wanting a potential star for the short term.”

If Hunt departs Cleveland, Johnson can expect even more backfield work in 2022. Another good season and who knows what future opportunities might materialize for the former fisherman turned millionaire Browns running back?