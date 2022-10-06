Browns Trade Proposal Flips Breakout Back to AFC Rival

The Cleveland Browns are holding onto something in one of their assets that has proven otherwise evasive for much of 2022 — real leverage.

The Browns have one of the best and the deepest offensive backfields in the NFL this season. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined for 659 rushing yards, 110 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through four games. Cleveland is second in the league in rushing as a team with 709 yards, per NFL.com.

Meanwhile, former third-string rusher D’Ernest Johnson has yet to log a carry, despite a new contract over the offseason following a 2021 campaign that saw him start two games, score three touchdowns and amass more than 670 yards from scrimmage on nearly 120 offensive touches.

This season, Johnson has suited up only twice and played almost exclusively on special teams after rookie Jerome Ford assumed third-string duties and a primary role as Cleveland’s kickoff returner. The franchise sent Ford to the injured reserve (IR) list Tuesday for at least four games, after he sustained an ankle injury last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson is poised to take over Ford’s return duties, but he is still a long way from the backfield assuming Chubb and Hunt remain healthy.

The Browns’ abundance of talent in the running back room afford the team options, as Deshaun Watson gets closer to his Week 13 return with each passing game. One of those options is to deal Johnson for mid-round draft pick, as several contending teams have either struggled to find a consistent rusher, have dealt with injuries to their RBs, or both.

AFC Playoff Contenders Broncos, Dolphins Both in Need of RB Help

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, October 5, made a case for the Denver Broncos (2-2) as a top potential trade partner for Johnson, after Javonte Williams blew out his knee and was lost for the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Browns are willing to move Johnson, they’ll still have depth at running back. Cleveland should have little trouble finding a trade partner if they make Johnson available. He’s playing on a reasonable one-year, $1.2 million contract and had an impressive 2021 campaign as a role player and spot starter. The Broncos recently signed Latavius Murray from the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad as they look to replace Javonte Williams. However, Denver could be in the market for Johnson, especially given his price point. The Broncos have $9.1 million in cap space available.

The Miami Dolphins (3-1) are also a logical trade candidate. Both Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert have been able to stay healthy, though the team has combined to rush for just 277 yards on the ground through four games.

Knox also mentioned the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) as a potential NFC candidate that could get in the mix for Johnson, should Cleveland make him available. The front office said earlier this season that it was open to listening to offers from teams interested in Johnson’s services.

Browns May Hold Onto Johnson as Safety Net Against Chubb, Hunt Injuries

The other option for the Browns is to hold onto Johnson in case of an injury to either Chubb or Hunt.

The two running backs combined to miss a total of 12 regular season games in 2021, three for Chubb and nine for Hunt. They were out simultaneously on two occasions, leading to both of Johnson’s starts and the majority of his touches.

However, Cleveland surprised when they drafted Ford in the fifth round and then elevated him above Johnson, leaving the latter as a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season.

Holding onto Johnson for now as a safety net makes some sense, though not so much after Ford’s return, which will presumably come in four games — especially if the Browns plan on putting the rookie back into his old role. As such, a deal for Johnson may not get done immediately — if one gets done at all.

On the other hand, the third-string running back probably won’t carry substantially more trade value at any other point in the season than he does right now, a factor that could also sway the Browns’ ultimate decision on Johnson’s future.