Dynamic Veteran Free Agent Receiver Eyeing Browns

The Cleveland Browns are looking to add some depth to their wide receiver corps and veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is open to signing with the AFC North contender.

The Browns were among four teams listed by the Jackson as squads he’s interested in playing for.

“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said, naming Cleveland along with the Chiefs, Broncos and Packers.

That being said, the 35-year-old speedster did not rule out retirement after notching just 20 catches last year.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit. To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me. But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

Jackson split last season with the Rams and Raiders and proved he can have his moments as an explosive weapon. He averaged 22.7 yards per catch and found the end zone twice. Jackson has five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro, making the Pro Bowl three times. He’d be a great mentor for second-year Browns pass-catcher Anthony Schwartz, who has the potential to churn out similar game-changing plays with his speed. Schwartz was the fastest player in last year’s draft, running a 4.27-second 40-yard dash.

Browns Signed Javon Wims as Depth Receiver

The Brown have made some moves to reshape their wide receiver room this offseason, most notably trading for Amari Cooper to fill the team’s No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

Most recently, the Browns signed former Bears receiver Javon Wims. Wims entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2018. He’s caught 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games (seven starts) for the Bears from 2018-20. He was waived by the Bears during final roster cuts last season and spent 2021 on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Speedy return man Jakeem Grant Sr. will also play a role for the Browns in the passing game, as will Donovan Peoples-Jones and Ja’Marcus Bradley.

The Browns have looked at their options in free agency and have been rumored to be looking at a reunion with Jarvis Landry. There’s also a chance the team takes a shot at a wide receiver in the draft.

Amari Cooper addressed the media on April 20, 2022.

Cooper is now the No. 1 guy in Cleveland and will have Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball. The move for Watson happened after Cooper was dealt from Dallas to the Browns and it has only added to his excitement about a fresh start.

“I was happy,” he said, recalling when he found out about the move. “I was elated.”

Cooper had a good thing going in Dallas but the team felt they were ready to go in a new direction.

“It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas — I actually loved being there,” Cooper said. “I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league. Things like that happen all the time. Players get cut, players get traded. There’s no player in the league that’s still in the league from 30 years ago. So it all comes to an end at some point.

“With that said, I am excited about this new chapter and I embrace it. I look forward to the future here.”

Cooper is coming off a down year by his standards but still gives the Browns an unquestioned No. 1 receiver. Cooper had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons while in Dallas and was a top 10 receiver in just about every major category over that span.