Deshaun Watson Trade: Odds of Browns Landing QB Revealed

The Cleveland Browns organization has made it clear that they are very pleased with quarterback Baker Mayfield, but that hasn’t stopped some from speculating about the team taking a run at disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Turns out it’s very, very unlikely that Watson ends up in Cleveland, per the odds provided by BetMGM. The Browns are +10,000 to land Watson, putting them in the bottom tier of destinations. Only the Ravens, Bills, Packers, Seahawks, Packers and Chiefs have worse odds to make a move for this year’s passing yards leader.

The Texans finished 4-12 last season, fired head coach Bill O’Brien and wasted a year of Watson’s prime. Not to mentioned the team traded away Watson’s top target DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason without telling him prior.

Watson, the former No. 12 overall pick, led the NFL in regular-season passing yards with 4,823. He also tossed 33 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions, which is an incredible stat line to put up on a four-win squad.

Watson was reportedly upset after he was not consulted about the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio.

Watson has received the backing of another Texans great in Andre Johnson, who thinks that the QB should hold his ground in an effort to get out of town.

“If I’m Deshaun Wantson I will stand my ground,” Johnson wrote in a post. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Browns Have Shown Commitment to Baker Mayfield

While it might be fun to speculate, there’s no reason for the Browns to give up assets to land Watson when they have been very adamant that Mayfield is the future in Cleveland and something they haven’t had in a long time.

“He did an excellent job this year. He led us to first playoff appearance in eons,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters this week. “We got 12 wins, played winning football all year developed a really strong relationship with Kevin and the offensive staff and really, like I mentioned last week, he really thrives on a weekly basis both on and off the field. We are very, very pleased with him. We would not be where we were at the end of the season without his performance. He had a really tremendous season.”

Mayfield showed huge improvement down the stretch, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. After a rocky sophomore year with the Browns, it gave the team renewed hope that he is the future under center.

Baker Mayfield Looking to Change Culture in Cleveland

While Mayfield showed improvement with his play, he also took the next step as a leader in the locker room this season.

“He continues to get better since he came here as a rookie. He continues to grow as a player, as a person and as a leader, and that is what you need,” Browns center JC Tretter said. “Baker, I think his growth is not yet done. He is not a finished product and I think he would be the first one to tell you that, but you continue to see him get better and better each and every year.”

The Browns face a decision to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason, but they could choose to ink him to an extension instead.

