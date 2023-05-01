Deshaun Watson Calls ‘Cap’ on Idea of Leaving Browns

Deshaun Watson doesn’t plan on leaving the Cleveland Browns anytime soon, which he made clear on social media.

The Brown went all in for Watson last offseason, inking him to a fully guaranteed five-year extension worth $230 million after a blockbuster trade. It links him to the team through the 2026 season and he’ll be 31 years old at that time.

It’s a long way away and money is clearly a huge factor when it comes to Watson’s link to the Browns. But the former passing leader wants his association with Cleveland to go beyond his current contract. He jumped in the comment section on Twitter to call “cap” on a take that he’d take off once his current deal is done.

“I personally think Watson will be gone after his 5 year contract,” Grant Puskar of betJACK tweeted. “If he signs an extension, great. I’m all for it. Just think he won’t. So, if he doesn’t, you have your next QB in Thompson Robinson.”

Watson responded with a one-emoji tweet of a cap, meaning he was calling out the sentiment as untrue.

The biggest win of the weekend is knowing Deshaun Watson is committed to Cleveland long term. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NSj8rQQOVr — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 29, 2023

Browns Pick Up New QB in Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Play

GM Andrew Berry's Press Conference after the NFL Draft | Cleveland Browns Andrew Berry speaks to the media after the NFL Draft. 2023-04-29T22:14:27Z

Part of what spurred the conversation on Watson’s future was the selection of Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the draft. In no way are the Browns viewing the former UCLA passer as a threat to Watson — or even his backup Joshua Dobbs — at this time. He’ll most likely compete with Kellen Mond for the third QB role.

Thompson-Robinson is strictly a developmental prospect, although the Browns see some nice upside because of his elite athletism and skill set that mirrors Watson to a degree.

“We love his playmaking ability. He’s got a strong arm, he’s really dangerous off schedule, he’s had a lot of starts at UCLA and the other thing that stands out is he is very, very tough and very, very competitive,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns last season at UCLA, adding 12 touchdowns on the ground. He is the Bruins’ all-time passing leader in total offensive yards (12,537), completions (860), touchdown passes (88) and total touchdowns (116). He’s been able to link up with Watson previously during some workouts.

“Luckily, I’ve had plenty of times to be able to meet Deshaun. He’s been able to come out to UCLA, work out there and me just wanting to go out there and get extra work in. Him allowing me to work out with him has been very beneficial for me throughout my college career,” Thompson-Robinson said after being drafted. “I think I can help him out, too, giving him an extra set of eyes and ears just from everything I’ve learned in college so far.”

Deshaun Watson More Comfortable in Cleveland After Bumpy Season

Watson served an 11-game suspension last season as part of his settlement with the NFL over sexual assault allegations. When he returned, it was clear he had some rust to knock off after 700 days between starts.

The Browns went 3-3 in his starts and Watson completed just 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. With a full offseason under his belt and most of the off-field issues behind him, Watson is feeling good about where he’s at.

“Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow,” Watson said. “Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously.”

That’s good news for the Browns, who have invested in some weapons for Watson and have high hopes for the season.