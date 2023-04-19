Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s situation with the Baltimore Ravens continues to develop but Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is confident everything will work out for the former MVP.

Watson has been brought up frequently in reference to Jackson because of his contract. After landing with the Browns via blockbuster trade last offseason, Cleveland handed Watson a 5-year, $230 million extension that was fully guaranteed. The belief is that Jackson is seeking something similar, especially when it comes to guaranteed money.

Jackson and Watson have been in contact, although there hasn’t been much talk about business. However, Watson is hopeful Jackson will get what he deserves.

“I reach out to Lamar all the time. We talk through texts, through Instagram. We do not really talk about the business side because that is his space and his privacy,” Watson said from the Browns offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 18. “From the outside looking in–I hope he gets what he wants. Like I said, I have never talked to him about it, so I can’t speak on his business side, but he is a great player and he is going to be if it is back in Baltimore.”

Jackson was hit with a non-exclusive franchise tag this offseason, meaning he could negotiate with other teams. He has also asked for a trade and the situation has been at a stalemate for quite some time.

“He is going to be special for them and if it is somewhere else, then he is going to be special for that organization,” Watson said. “He is a talent that the NFL needs and we love to watch him play, unless we are playing against him. I hope he gets what he wants and what he deserves and I think he deserves everything.”

Deshaun Watson on Jalen Hurts Extension: ‘Dinner is on Him’

Another quarterback who recently reached a monster deal is Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. He signed a five-year, $255 million contract on Monday, April 17, making him the player with the most annual earnings in NFL history.

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season but they came up just short of the ultimate prize, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Watson was pumped to see another one of his quarterback buddies get paid.

“It was dope. I’m excited for him. He’s definitely a friend of mine. We’ve trained together. We’ve hung out together. I sent him a congratulations and told him dinner is on him when we go to Philly and he said it’s on him,” Watson said. “I took care of it last year. this year, he’s got to take care of it. It’s definitely good to be able to see him–he deserves every penny. All the other guys who are up next deserve it too.”

Deshaun Watson Confident He Can Turn Things Around With Browns

Watson also has his own situation to worry about with the Browns. The former passing leader is looking to turn things around after a subpar six-game stint last season following his 11-game suspension.

Watson completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. He has heard the noise that he may not be the quarterback he once was but he’s not letting it phase him.

“I don’t say anything. That’s their own opinions,” Watson said. “I know who I am, this organization knows who I am and the guys that I play with know who I am. Everyone has their own opinions of what they want to say or how they want to–just the fact of last year. At the end of the day, I have an opportunity to go out there and prove what I need to prove in 2023. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on what anybody else has to say.”

Watson has reason to be optimistic. The Browns have added some new weapons and another year of continuity in the system should have Watson looking like his old self.