Browns Back Deshaun Watson With 3-Word Message During Draft

The Cleveland Browns did not have their first-round pick in the NFL Draft this season but the team is still satisfied with how it turned out.

The Browns gave up a haul of picks last season to land quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland sent three first-round picks (2022, ’23, ’24) to the Houston Texans to land their franchise quarterback last offseason, also inking Watson to a massive, fully-guaranteed deal.

The Browns’ No. 12 pick eventually ended up in the hands of the Detroit Lions after the Texans moved up. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected with the pick.

It’s never fun to sit out of the first round, especially for Browns fans, who previously saw the draft as a Super Bowl-like experience after some very rough years. But the Browns made sure to let it be known that they’re thrilled with their decision.

“Got our guy,” the Browns posted on social media.

Watson also took to social media around the same time with his own message.

“Tell the bosses in my time, I’m on the line.. hold your cigar up!” Watson wrote as the caption of his post on Thursday night, quoting a YoungBoy Never Broke Again song.

Browns Could Add Depth to QB Position

The Browns spent some of their predraft visits checking out late-round quarterback prospects like Jake Haener and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Browns general manager Andrew Berry stressed that quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. There’s also no such thing as being too informed.

“Certainly, with quarterbacks, we like to spend a lot of time with them and we try to do that appropriately over the course of the spring and in different venues,” Berry said on April 21. “It’s the most important position in sports and no different than adding depth and competition at receiver or defensive line or corner or linebacker or offensive line. We are going to do the same thing at quarterback.”

Luckily, the Browns did some work in free agency to shore up their depth chart. With veteran Jacoby Brissett departing, Cleveland brought back Joshua Dobbs to assume the backup role. Dobbs had an impressive preseason with the Browns and functioned as the No. 2 QB while Watson was suspended for 11 games last season. But once Watson returned, Dobbs was cut loose, later starting some meaningful games with the Tennessee Titans.

“Quarterback has been something that we’ve prioritized. Again, it’s the most important position in sports,” Berry said. “Josh [Dobbs] is a guy that we felt very comfortable with his development last year. We know his makeup, the relationship between the starter and backup is really important in that room. We really thought that he really fit like a glove.”

Deshaun Watson Feeling More Comfortable in Cleveland

Watson played the final six games for the Browns last season, with the team going 3-3 over that span. Watson — who led the league in passing yards in 2020 — showed glimpses of his Pro Bowl form but completed just 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Watson admitted last season was a “whirlwind” but feels like he’s in a better place now.

“Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously,” Watson said on April 18. “I’m looking to move forward with my life and my career, just being able to really plant myself in this community, this city and also in this organization for a very long time. Win a whole bunch of games.”

The Browns’ first pick in the draft is in the third round (No. 74 overall).