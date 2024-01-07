Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Browns on Postseason

Deshaun Watson won’t be available to play in the postseason but the Cleveland Browns quarterback had some advice for his team ahead of the playoffs.

Watson went to the postseason twice with the Houston Texans. He went 1-2 in three games, passing for 870 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Browns will play either the Texans or Jacksonville Jaguars in their Wild Card matchup.

Watson is very familiar with the Texans and the AFC South as a whole, spending the first five years of his career with Houston. He gave some advice to the Browns on the latest episode of his QB Unplugged podcast with Quincy Avery.

“Being from the AFC South, you got to lock in, you know what I’m saying? Because those guys gonna be ready to go,” Watson said on Friday, January 5. “Especially when you go on the road in any playoff game — I don’t care what division you go to. If you are on the road for a playoff game you have to lock in because it’s a hostile environment. You might have played them earlier in the year and it might not been as popping or lit or whatnot. This game, everybody is going to show up.”

Despite having a better record, the Browns will hit the road for the game against the AFC South division winner.

“At the end of the day, none of that record stuff matters. It’s win or go home,” Watson said. “Everybody is fighting for that spot and everything counts.”

Deshaun Watson Clears Up Feelings on Browns’ Success

The Browns have been able to find success despite Watson missing the majority of the season. He’s dealt with two different shoulder injuries, the latest a season-ending fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.

Through two seasons, Watson will have appeared in just 12 games for Cleveland. He missed all but one quarter of play during a four-game stretch earlier this season with a rotator cuff strain. He also served an 11-game suspension last season after a settlement with the NFL over violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Joe Flacco has been especially sharp as a fill-in for Watson at quarterback. The 38-year-old has gone 4-1 as the Browns starter, passing for over 300 yards in four consecutive games. Flacco sat out Sunday’s meaningless game against the Bengals.

Flacco needs no advice when it comes to the postseason. He’s 10-5 in the playoffs and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. He was named the MVP of that game.

Watson cleared up that although he’s not able to participate on the field, he’s happy to see the Browns winning without him.

“They win and go to the Bowl, I’m going to the Bowl. They get a ring, I’m getting a ring,” said Watson, who is on a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. “I ain’t tripping on none of that. I’m hurt so I can’t do nothing. People just want something to say and talk about. It’s all personal for them. This s**t entertaining for me.”

Browns Likely to Roll With Joe Flacco, PJ Walker for Playoffs

The Browns started freshly signed veteran Jeff Driskel for the Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It did not go well for Driskel, who was the Browns’ fifth different starting quarterback this season.

Driskel was just 4-of-10 in the first half for 37 yards with a pair of interceptions. In his defense, the Browns were sitting the majority of their starters, looking content to run out the clock and get to next week.

PJ Walker has served as the backup to Flacco. Walker took over the role when rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out for the season with a hip injury.

There was a thought that if Driskel played well against the Bengals he could snag that backup role for the playoffs. It appears more likely that Driskel will be let go from the active roster and perhaps stick around on the practice squad for the postseason.