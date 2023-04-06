Browns QB Deshaun Watson Issues 3-Word Response to Cam Newton

Cam Newton would like to back up Deshaun Watson next season and the Cleveland Browns quarterback sounds open to the idea.

Newton put out a video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday addressing his NFL future, doubling down on his assertation that he could still be a starter somewhere. However, the former MVP also added a new caveat, saying there are certain situations he’d accept to be a backup.

“I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say in regards to my future in the NFL,” Newton said. “And I wanted to set the record straight by saying, ‘this is how I feel. There ain’t 32 guys, that’s better than me.’ But I also know that I could also be a backup and I’m willing to be a backup.”

At the top of his list for a backup gig is the Browns, with Newton citing his relationship and respect for Watson.

“No. 1, I would back up Deshaun Watson,” Newton said. “It goes without saying me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship, he was on my 7-on-7 All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”

Watson responded via Twitter to Newton’s statement, writing: “That’s my family!”

Deshaun Watson Previously Called Cam Netwon a ‘Brother’

Watson has been open about his relationship with Newton, previously talking about it in 2020 when he was with the Texans and Newton played for the New England Patriots.

“Cam is a big brother to me, a mentor,” Watson said at the time. “I wouldn’t even say mentor, just brother. Just life experiences, life advice, football advice. Just always been there for me since I was in high school. Me and him have a great relationship. We always support each other.”

Watson and Netwon are both dual-threat quarterbacks, albeit they have different physical traits. That being said, Watson shared that he formed part of his game off watching Newton during his heyday at Auburn and in the pros.

“He’s a guy that I based my game, especially at a young age, around what he did. He was definitely a reason why I watched Auburn in college and things like that,” Watson said. “He’s just always been my favorite quarterback. It’s a cool opportunity for us to be able to go against each other, too.”

Browns Happy With Joshua Dobbs as Deshaun Watson’s Backup

Watson and Newton clearly have a tight relationship but it seems unlikely that the Browns will be interested. The team recently signed Joshua Dobbs to be the backup to Watson, bringing him back after he started a couple of games with the Tennessee Titans.

Dobbs had a lot of fans in the building thanks to his first stint in Cleveland, serving as the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett when Watson was serving his 11-game suspension.

“I think the world of Josh Dobbs, the person, the player,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He got an opportunity to play some meaningful football games last season, which I think was good for him. But Dobbs, he’s a favorite of our building. I mean he’s beloved in that building. I think everybody saw what he can do in our system, or just in game settings. He’s a playmaker, so we’re really thrilled that he’s back.”

The other quarterback on the roster is Kellen Mond but the Browns have also been visiting with draft QB prospects.