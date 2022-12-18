Browns QB Deshaun Watson Takes to Social Media With Strong Message

Deshaun Watson moved to 2-1 as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and celebrated the victory on social media.

Watson was solid in his third start for the Browns, although the box score might not have necessarily reflected that. He completed 64.3% of his passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, also making some much-needed plays with his legs.

After taking some time to reflect on the 13-3 victory against the Ravens, Watson sent a message via social media with a gallery of photos and videos.

“I’ve been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak!” Watson wrote as the caption, quoting lyrics from the rapper Lil Baby.

The win was the first for Watson in front of a home crowd, an experience he clearly and visibly embraced when the final seconds ticked off at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“From the time we came out pregame, you could feel the energy in the air,” Watson said after the game. “Coming out and just the way we played on both sides and all three phases of the ball really, special teams, defense and offense played complementary football. The defense took it away. We left some points out there on the board that we want back. That is the learning and the growth. We went against a great defense. You have to give them credit. It was special to be able to get this victory in front of the fans.”

Browns Encouraged by Watson’s Improvements

There will be many more starts for Watson in front of the Cleveland crowd. The Browns traded a haul of draft picks for their future franchise QB this offseason, which included three first-round selections. They also inked him to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson has progressively improved his play every week, which was expected after 700 days away from football during his legal troubles and 11-game suspension.

“All around. Just everything,” Watson said when asked where he’s feeling more comfortable. “From the swagger to operating the offense to being able to know exactly where everyone is going to be, when we need to call a timeout, when we don’t need to call a timeout, when we need to go for it and overall just everything. Football is coming back each and every week. That is my job.”

Browns Players Notice Difference in Watson

Watson’s potential as a franchise quarterback has been well-documented and there was an expectation of a little rust when he came out of the gate. Prior to sitting out, he had a trio of Pro Bowl seasons, including a career year in 2020, when he passed for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

His pass-catchers are starting to notice Watson’s play ramping up as his experience in the Browns’ offense grows.

“Just rhythm really. Rhythm and timing,” wide receiver Amari Cooper said. “Dropping back and when he lets go, he is more comfortable. He is getting in the groove. He is getting more comfortable.”

The Browns’ playoff hopes are slim but the next few weeks will be important to establish Watson further in the offense. They’ll face the Saints next week before wrapping up the year with the Commanders and Pittsburgh.