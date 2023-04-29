Browns QB Deshaun Watson Taking Heat Over Comments on New WR

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes for Elijah Moore and quarterback Deshaun Watson thinks escaping a “toxic” environment will help his new pass-catcher.

The Browns traded for Moore in March, adding the 23-year-old receiver in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 42 overall). It ended up being more of a pick swap for the Browns, who got the No. 74 overall selection in return along with Moore.

Moore had a solid rookie year in New York, collecting 538 yards on 43 catches with five touchdowns. But he went through a sophomore slump with the Jets, voicing his displeasure with the offense and his relationship with quarterback Zach Wilson.

Watson made his latest, somewhat controversial comments on Moore during a Twitter Spaces session with Offseason Chopz on April 27.

“A lot of people think that it starts on that field, but it’s really that chemistry outside the field,” Watson said. “As a quarterback, you’ve got to know how everyone reacts in certain situations. And, you know, with me having a guy come from, you know, you call it how it is, a toxic situation from New York, I’ve got to make sure that mentally he’s straight, he’s motivated. And that’s what he’s been since he’s walked in the building. He’s motivated, ready to work, asking me questions. … Whatever I need him to do, he’s going to do it. He’s just like Amari [Cooper], very quiet but he just puts in the work. All the guys love him, he’s a great addition, and we’re excited to have him.”

Deshaun Watson Called Out Over Comments on Jets, Moore

Watson’s comments didn’t sit well with some — particularly Jets fans — who feel that the Browns quarterback isn’t someone who should be pointing out toxic situations, considering his off-field issues.

“I’m not sure Deshaun Watson should be calling anything ‘toxic,'” The Jet Press account tweeted.

“Deshaun Watson [with] the rubdown, err… rundown on the ‘toxic’ Jets situation. The story writes itself,” former NFLer Chris Manno tweeted.

Moore took his own subtle dig at the Jets when he was introduced by the Browns following the trade, backing Watson as his new QB.

“He is a legit quarterback. He is someone who has been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody around the league,” Moore said. “They talk really highly about him here, and they believe in him. With him being my quarterback, I believe in him, too. I am grateful to be one of his guys.”

Browns Brass Also Believes Change of Scenery Good for Elijah Moore

Play

Elijah Moore Introductory Press Conference | Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Elijah Moore meets with the media after he was traded to the Browns from the New York Jets. #BrownsFreeAgency2023 SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2023-03-23T20:18:47Z

Watson’s comments on Moore demonstrate a viewpoint the Browns organization shares, although general manager Andrew Berry said it in a different way.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Berry said at the NFL Annual Meeting in March. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

Moore is a big addition to the Browns’ passing game, which also added veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin as a free agent and rookie Cedric Tillman. The Browns selected Tillman with their first pick in the draft on Friday at No. 74.