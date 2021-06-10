Steelers Linebacker Has Words for Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry isn’t an easy cover, with the consistently great receiving numbers put up by the Cleveland Browns star evidence of that.

His quickness makes him a menace out of the slot, with linebackers and even safeties having a tough time keeping up. That being said, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush — who is coming off a torn ACL — thinks he will have no problem keeping up with five-time Pro Bowler.

When asked if he could cover Landry, Bush responded with a quick, “Yes. A hundred percent.”

#Steelers LB Devin Bush, in the process of returning from ACL surgery, is asked if when healthy, he can cover #Browns WR Jarvis Landry in the slot: "Yes."

*pause*

"One hundred percent." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) June 9, 2021

Landry totalled 13 catches for 183 yards in three games against the Steelers last season. He has averaged more than 1,000 yards over his first seven season, notching more than 100 catches on two occasions. His career yards per reception is just above 11.

Landry recently backed himself and Odell Beckham Jr. as the best wide receiver duo in the league. Landry responded to a tweet from SportsCenter proposing just that question, writing in “OBJ & Juice” — meaning himself and Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns Offense Set For Big Second Season Under Kevin Stefanski

Landry and Beckham are among the Browns players who have assembled in Austin, Texas to get in some work with quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns finally have a semblance of consistency with Kevin Stefanski at the helm, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt returning. That’s something Mayfield is looking forward to, especially with Beckham back in the fold and hopefully 100% following an ACL tear.

Full list of #Browns down in Texas, per source. Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Rashard Higgins

Jarvis Landry

David Njoku

Austin Hooper

Harrison Bryant — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) June 9, 2021

“When it comes in terms of looking at teams that have been successful – not just teams, any business model or any organization – when it comes to continuity, everybody being on the same page and having the same goals, that is so important,” Mayfield told reporters earlier this offseason. “We were not satisfied when it came to just making it into the playoffs, winning one game and then losing in the next round. That is the great part about what we have coming back is everybody got a little taste of that and some guys who have made it further, everybody is hungry for more.”

Mayfield personally has a lot on the line next season and he should only improve on his strong showing a year ago, when he passed for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. While the Browns picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, another big year would mean a nice payday for the former top pick.

Odell Beckham Ready For Return From Injury

Beckham has been sharing updates on his recover from the torn ACL and is eager to get back on the field and make an impact. It’s a good sign that Beckham is down in Austin for Mayfield’s private version of OTAs, with the duo gaining valuable chemistry they’ve been unable to truly expand the last two season.

Beckham is one of the most explosive talents in the NFL, although he’s been banged up during his first two seasons in Cleveland. He battled through a variety of injuries in 2019, but still broke the 1,000-yard mark. Last season ended abruptly with the torn ACL, although the Browns were finding unique was to integrate him into the offense and capitalize on his abilities.

As for the workouts in Texas, Stefanski said he hasn’t had a hand in the planning or implementation of it.

“As far as it relates to Baker and what’s going on down there, my jurisdiction for the offseason program does not extend past Berea,’’ coach Kevin Stefanski said via Zoom after practice at the Browns facility on Wednesday.

