Ravens RB JK Dobbins Calls Out Injured Browns Defender

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins tweeted and then quickly deleted some harsh words for Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo on Tuesday after it was announced he was dealing with a concussion resulting from their collision.

Sendejo met Dobbins along the goal line on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game and the rookie running back got the best of the veteran safety, dropping him to the turf. Sendejo suffered a concussion on the play and would not return.

Safeties normally are the ones who make the big hits, but this time J.K. Dobbins lowers the boom on Anderson Sendejo. J.K. Dobbins is Texas made. #Ravens #Browns #RavensVsBrowns #MNF #NFL pic.twitter.com/hJ0G0Gq9yv — Ｓａｉｇｏｎ 可液緯 (@davekon) December 15, 2020

Dobbins responded to a tweet from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot announcing that Sendejo was in concussion protocol saying: “Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run.”

Dobbins — who played his college ball at Ohio State — felt the heat from the fans in Cleveland, quickly deleting the tweet and adding some additional context.

“It’s a competitive game,” Dobbins wrote. “People talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha. I hope hes okay.”

Dobbins finished with 53 yards on 13 carries and 1 touchdown. He also scored the key two-point conversion as the Ravens went on to win the thriller 47-42.

Andrew Sendejo Target of Criticism This Season

Sendejo has had a tough year, playing a larger role than expected on a Browns team that has been ravaged by injuries in the secondary. He ranks dead last in the NFL on passer rating allowed by a defender at 150.5, per Pro Football Reference.

Worst passer rating allowed by a defender:

1. Andrew Sendejo – 150.5

2. Antoine Winfield Jr. – 145.3

3. Xavier Woods – 144.6

4. Ashtyn Davis – 142.5 Best:

1. Xavien Howard – 42.3

2. L'Jarius Sneed – 42.6

3. Matt Milano – 47.2

4. Bryce Callahan – 47.8 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) December 12, 2020

The Browns signed Sendejo this offseason to provide depth at the safety position. He started 40 games for the Vikings from 2014-17, but signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last season after losing his starting role in 2018. He was let go after nine games by Philadelphia. He returned to the Vikings, playing in six games and recording a pair of interceptions.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently praised Sendejo after beating Jacksonville.

“He does a nice job back there. Really playing hard and playing with great effort. Gets his hands on the ball there,” Stefanski said. “We need guys in the back end that will make plays on the ball.”

Sheldon Richardson: Browns Playing ‘Violent’ Football

The Browns defense got a few stops against the Ravens, but it was evident that the defense could not find many answers for Baltimore’s running game, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson, who racked up a season-high 124 yards.

“One thing for sure and two things for certain, we always find ways to win, and we just didn’t pull one out tonight,” Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. “That is all it is. There is no special remedy for it. We play hard, violent football. We need to calm down on the penalties, even though I think a lot of those were a little fugazzie. Leave it at that.”

On top of Sendejo, Myles Garrett, Jedrick Wills and Wyatt Teller were all banged up against the Ravens and Stefanski said they would be evaluated through week. The Browns skipper also said that CB Denzel Ward and WR Khadarel Hodge are “progressing” but didn’t make any firm statement on their possible returns. He also refused to rule out that second-year cornerback Greedy Williams could return from IR this season.

Williams revealed that he’s been dealing with axillary nerve damage in his shoulder, which helps control the deltoid muscles of the shoulder and the skin around it.

