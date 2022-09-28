Browns Urged to Bench Key Piece of Secondary Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Cleveland Browns secondary has lots of talent but has turned in some uneven performances this season, with safety Grant Delpit standing out as a potential weak link.

Delpit started seven games a year ago in what was essentially his rookie year after tearing his ACL in camp during his first season. He notched 66 tackles, one interception and a sack during that campaign.

Now installed as a full-time starter, Delpit has left something to be desired with his play. He’s graded out below average on Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 45.7. He’s struggled in coverage but has been solid as support stopping the run. Delpit has recorded 13 tackles and an interception this season.

Bleacher Report circled Delpit as a player the Browns need to bench as soon as possible, citing his growing pains.

His transition to an every-down player in 2022 has come with some serious growing pains,” B/R’s Alex Ballentine wrote on September 28. “He’s giving up nearly nine yards per target while playing 100 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods needs to consider dialing back that workload to give up fewer big plays in the passing game.”

The Browns do have an option in Ronnie Harrison, who was the starter previously. He’s been used in some three-safety looks this season but has taken on a lesser role with Delpit garnering more playing time.

Browns Have Had Communication Issues in Secondary

There have been some communication issues in the secondary over the first few weeks of the season, a couple of them glaring and leading to points on the scoreboard.

In Week 1, Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was left wide open on a bomb from Baker Mayfield that helped sparked a comeback effort. The Browns narrowly escaped thanks to a 58-yard field goal from rookie kicker Cade York.

Cleveland wasn’t as lucky in Week 2 against the Jets when Corey Davis caught a 66-yard pass as part of a shocking Jets comeback.

Safety John Johnson III said that “communication is sending and receiving. So there are guys sending, but some guys aren’t receiving, and that’s the issue.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward was clear on what his responsibility was on the play, which led many to believe it was Delpit who was playing the wrong coverage. Delpit wasn’t ready to point fingers at anyone.

“I’m not going to play the blame game with my teammates so I’m just going to leave it as it was a communication error,” Delpit said.

Injury Issues Arising for Browns Defense

The Browns are hoping to fill some holes after a series of unfortunate injury issues over the last few weeks. The Browns lost starting linebacker and defensive play-caller Anthony Walker Jr. for the season with a knee injury, while starting pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is trying to work his way back from an ankle issue.

There’s also the situation with star defensive end Myles Garrett, who was in a serious car crash on Monday but was able to make it out without any major injuries. His status for Sunday against the Falcons is still uncertain but he’s being urged to take his time.

“I wouldn’t be surprised (if he plays),” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “I know he probably wants to. But if you asked me, I think he just personally should just sit it out. But I have no idea. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did, but that’s a tricky situation. I think he should just take it easy man.”

The Browns are looking to move to 3-1 against Atlanta. Cleveland is a 1.5-point road favorite for the matchup.