Browns Defender Leaves Practice After Reaggravating Injury

The good news of safety Grant Delpit returning to practice did not last long for the Cleveland Browns, with the second-year safety leaving practice after reaggravating a hamstring injury.

Delpit, a former second-round pick, has not had great injury luck early in his career. He’s coming off a ruptured Achilles he suffered prior to last season and is not hobbled by the nagging hamstring injury.

Delpit said prior to practice that he had his sights set on the team’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12.

“I’m waiting on the day that we’re all healthy [on defense]. That’s the main thing — getting through camp healthy. I know people might be frustrated that we’re not out there practicing one day, but the main goal is getting ready for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs,” Delpit said Wednesday.

There were high expectations for Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe Award at LSU in 2019, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back. The Browns snagged Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick.

Ronnie Harrison Has Inside Route on Starting Gig

It’s unknown how long this latest injury will sideline him for, but every day matters former LSU star, who is competing for the safety spot opposite of John Johnson III with Ronnie Harrison.

The Browns traded for Harrison prior to the season following an injury to rookie Grant Delpit. He started seven games for the Browns, notching 38 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He’s competing for a spot opposite of John Johnson III and the training camp time is much needed to build chemistry with his fellow defensive backs.

Harrison was also dealing with a hamstring injury but doesn’t feel like he’s too behind.

“Not at all. If anything, it probably just helped me out a little bit and gave me a little boost because I was able to focus more on the football side of things instead of my body, and it just allowed me to focus on that,” Harrison said.

Harrison said being with the Browns for nearly a full year has helped him get comfortable in defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ system.

“Way more comfortable. It kind of feels like I have been here for a while now, just being here with this offseason and being able to go through the playbook again and being out here for the extra reps,” Harrison said. “It just helps a lot. It should be great this year.”

Browns LT Jedrick Wills Dealing With Injury

The injuries were not limited to the defensive side of the ball. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills left practice early with what reporters noted was an “obvious limp.”

The injury list is starting to get concerning for the Browns. Defensive end Myles Garrett (hamstring), cornerbacks Denzel Ward (soreness) and M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley (neck), linebacker Tony Fields II (foot) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (ankle) all did not practice. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was also away from practice, although the team has been vague about what his ailment is.

The Browns will host joint practices with the Giants before facing off this weekend in the second preseason game for both squads.

