Injured Browns Rookie Petitions for Pro Bowl Votes

Grant Delpit has not played a snap this season for the Cleveland Browns, but the rookie safety is making his case for Pro Bowl votes on social media.

Delpit posted on Twitter Thursday, writing, “Vote me for the Pro Bowl,” followed by some crying laughing emojis.

vote me for the pro bowl — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) December 3, 2020

The tweet caught the attention of his 80,000 followers, receiving much more interaction than almost all of his standard posts. As one commenter sarcastically pointed out, Delpit has a point — he hasn’t missed a tackle or given up a touchdown this season.

While players vie for a Pro Bowl mark on their resume, this year will be like no other when it comes to the NFL’s All-Star game. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the league announced that the game will be played virtually in Madden, something Delpit — who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in training camp — could get behind.

With the NFL moving to a virtual 2021 Pro Bowl, it will bring both new content to Madden NFL 21 as well as a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL legends, current players, and streamers playing as the Pro Bowl teams – which will be aired on different platforms. — Ian Thomas (@byIanThomas) November 18, 2020

Votes are taking place on Twitter. According to the NFL’s Pro Bowl site, fans can vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official Twitter handle, or creating a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Working His Way Back

Unfortunately for Delpit, his rookie season was over before it began. The Browns second-round pick out of LSU suffered the Achillies injury in August and has been recovering ever since.

There were high expectations for Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe Award at LSU in 2019, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back. The Browns snagged Delpit with the the No. 44 overall pick.

It’s not the first time Delpit has dealt with an injury, albeit it’s his most severe. A nagging ankle injury during his final season at LSU limited his production. He told reporters after the draft that he could barely walk after game days during the Tigers’ National Championship season, but suited up eager to help his team. Earlier this offseason, Delpit said was healthy after a long break from football.

Here’s a sample of a 2020 Pro Day: Projected first-round pick, LSU DB Grant Delpit, running a 4.39, 40-yard dash at Baton Rouge Pro Day yesterday. At 6-foot-2, 213-pounds. pic.twitter.com/aAxb9fzoym — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

“That was the No. 1 thing I had to do is get all the way 100 percent,” Delpit told reporters after being selected by the Browns. “I was able to do that, and I was also working out every day. There was nothing else to do. Working out every day and trying to get right because I know once we get here, it will be full speed 100 percent. … I was able to do that and get my body right, and I am great.”

Delpit said he’s learned a lot from being injured this season, which could help him once he gets on the field in 2021.

“Injuries can happen to anybody. Look at Odell, look around the league,” Delpit told the Browns official site. “Guys work as hard as they can all season, but it can just happen to anybody.

“It really opened my eyes to not take the game for granted. It can be taken away at any time … I took a lot of things for granted, just like walking, the simplest things like that. I definitely have a newfound respect for those things and I just can’t wait to get back on the field.”

Browns Have Big Presence in Early Pro Bowl Voting

Delpit is an impossible longshot to make the Pro Bowl, but some of his Browns teammates have garnered early momentum in the voting.

ICYMI: #Browns DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio and FB Andy Janovich lead Pro Bowl voting at their respective positions pic.twitter.com/WuEFj4FGl3 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) December 3, 2020

Browns full back Andy Janovich is the leading vote-getter for his position in the AFC, while guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett can also boast that distinction. Garrett, who is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, has earned the most votes among any defensive player in the league with 141,415.

