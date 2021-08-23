Key Update Provided on Health of Browns CB Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams exited Sunday’s preseason game against the New York Giants with a groin injury but the injury is nothing the Cleveland Browns should worry about long-term.

Williams being sidelined with an injury is something Browns fans will cringe at, considering the former second-round pick missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. However, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the injury to Williams is “minor.”

“Source to me on Browns CB Greedy Williams, at this time: Slight groin pull. Should be fine,” Anderson tweeted.

A groin injury can linger, which isn’t good news for Williams, who is battling to keep his starting role. Any time missed would be a blow to his prospects of starting the year as the starter, with rookie Greg Newsome II making a case of a starting role.

Everyone is cheering for Williams to bounce back but he’s got to get on the field for that to happen. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been very supportive of Williams and his recovery as he begins to trust his shoulder following the axillary nerve damage.

“Extremely happy for him,’’ Kevin Stefanski said recently at the podium. “You remember last year, he’s in the training room, there’s a lot of uncertainty and he’s trying and trying and doing everything he could. That was a lot on him – physically and mentally – so for him to get back out here with the pads on and compete with his guys, yeah, I’m really proud of him.”

Williams is facing a tough test to hold off Newsome, who has performed great during camp. He’s caught on quick and has looked all the part of a first-round pick, even providing the highlight of the joint practices with the Giants with a big interception.

“I think he is building on the practice week – I think that is a good way to put it,” Stefanski said after the game. “I think it was nice to get him some inside reps today and got him some reps at nickel. He is doing a nice job. He just has to continue to do so.”

Another cornerback who got some reps in against the Giants was slot cornerback Troy Hill. Some believed it was a punishment for Hill coming to blows with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Friday.

“All of those things, I will keep between Troy and myself and keep that internal,” Stefanski said.

Denzel Ward Expected to Be Healthy for Opener

While Newsome and Williams are battling it out for the No. 2 cornerback spot, the Browns’ top cornerback, Denzel Ward, has been on the sideline with undisclosed “soreness.”

Ward has missed the last two weeks of practice, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com characterized it as the former Pro Bowler being “put on ice.” The team is hoping that the cautious approach will allow Ward to play every game for the first time in his career.

Ward has seven interceptions, 40 passes defended and 142 tackles in his career with the Browns. The Browns are currently negotiating with Ward on a contract extension. He’s entering his fourth season with the Browns and the team exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.

