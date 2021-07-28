Browns CB Greedy Williams Breaks Silence After Injury Scare

Cornerback Greedy Williams exited the Cleveland Browns practice early on Wednesday, hitting the locker room early with the team’s medical personnel.

Luckily, it was nothing serious, with the team saying Williams left due to “heat-related issues,” per Tom Withers of The Associated Press.

#Browns CB Greedy Williams walked off due to heat-related issues today. Expected to be OK. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 28, 2021

Williams also chimed in after practice, writing on Twitter: “Trainers just said I look suspicious so they pulled me. I feel great and excited to be back out there.”

Trainers just said I look suspicious so they pulled me lol 🤦🏾‍♂️ I feel great and excited to be back out there 🥳 — Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) July 28, 2021

Nobody wants to see injuries this early and training camp but seeing Williams head to the locker room makes Browns fans cringe, considering his history. Williams missed all of last season with a shoulder injury he suffered in last year’s camp. Williams damaged a nerve in the shoulder and has been rehabbing hard to get back. He passed his physical heading into camp and was not on the PUP list.

Williams is in competition with first-round rookie Greg Newsome II for the starting spot opposite of Denzel Ward.

As a rookie Williams was named the starter in training camp, getting the starting nod in all 12 games he played in. He recorded 47 combined tackles and two passes defended.

Newsome played in 21 games at Northwestern from 2018-20, collecting 71 tackles, 25 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Williams was taking the starting reps in camp and had a good pass breakup covering Rashard Higgins. However, he did get burned on a deep ball to speedster Anthony Schwartz.

Browns Expect Cornerbacks to Push Each Other

The Browns have assembled a talented group at cornerback and hopefully Williams can bounce back and be a part of it. Along with Ward, Williams and Newsome, the Browns also brought in slot Troy Hill during free agency.

“I think there are a bunch of guys in that group who push each other and are working really hard right now,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during minicamp. “This is the fun part where we can go through individual drills, and we can slow it down and teach. I can tell you, each one of those guys is pushing each other. Depth is a good thing, and it is a really good group.”

Newsome said he is looking forward to competing and learning from Ward and Williams.

“I know I am heading into a very competitive room. I can tell you that,” Newsome told reporters. “All of those guys are studs, starting off with Denzel Ward. That is somebody I honestly mirror my game after a little bit. That is a guy who I love watching, and it will definitely be great to learn from a guy like him. And a guy like Greedy. He was a top pick, as well. He has a lot to prove this season and things like that. I love going into rooms that are just competitive. That is something I live for. If I am not being challenged every day by the guy who is to the right or left of me, I do not think that is the marking of a very good team.”

Rookie LB Tony Fields Out With Foot Injury

The Browns are without rookie linebacker Tony Fields, who is dealing with a foot injury. He also missed minicamp with a foot injury, although that was his other foot.

Stefanski said that Fields — a fifth-round pick — will miss “some time” and did not give an update on whether or not it would require surgery.

Browns will open training camp without rookie LB Tony Fields (hurt the opposite leg that was injured in minicamp) and RB D’Ernest Johnson, whom Stefanski said has an excused absence. Am told Johnson’s girlfriend had a baby this morning and he will be back with the team tomorrow — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 28, 2021

The Browns are also without another rookie linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The second-round pick has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Owusu-Koramoah said he’s feeling “just fine.”

