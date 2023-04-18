Browns CB Greg Newsome Clarifies Stance on Trade

Greg Newsome has been embroiled in some trade drama this offseason and the Cleveland Browns cornerback doesn’t quite understand where it came from.

Newsome changed agents in early April to Drew Rosenhaus and a rumor quickly started to circulate that the third-year cornerback requested a trade. Both Newsome and his agent shot it down but he was upset about the fake storyline getting out there. Newsome addressed his name being brought up in trade rumors while speaking to reporters at the Browns’ offseason workouts.

“I was mad,” Newsome said frankly. “I really just don’t think people really, truly understand how much–first of all, Cleveland means to me. Getting drafted here, the fans embracing me right away. I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad.”

Greg Newsome on the trade request report: “I truly adore Cleveland, so I was mad.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/Dwc96PfA9m — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 18, 2023

The change to Rosenhaus is what propelled the idea that Newsome wanted a trade. The super agent has been hired in other circumstances to make deals happen for disgruntled players, including tight end David Njoku a few years ago. Newsome didn’t want to talk about why he changed agents but made it clear that it had nothing to do with a trade.

“That’s a personal reason. I didn’t change agents to try to get out of here,” he said. “I changed agents because I think for my career, it will help me in the long run. I changed agents just for personal reasons.”

Greg Newsome Addresses Role With Browns

Play

Browns’ Greg Newsome II’s mad about false trade rumors Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II talks about still being mad about the false trade rumors and says playing slot cornerback was an issue from last year. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 2023-04-18T19:38:12Z

Part of the issue for Newsome was the fact that he played a chunk of his snaps last season covering the slot. He noted this offseason in a tweet that it was something he didn’t want to do again this season.

However, after speaking to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, he has a fresh mindset on the situation.

“I think that was last year’s issue. Now, with a new defensive coordinator, just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that,” Newsome said. “I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together.”

The Browns have three cornerbacks they really like in Newsome, Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. It’s a spoil of riches but something the Browns are excited about.

“I think Greg’s in a great place. I think he’s excited, like all our guys are, and you take each situation as it comes,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday, April 18.

Schwartz Already Making Impact on Browns Players

Play

Kevin Stefanski on the Reception Jim Schwartz Has Gotten With the Browns – Sports4CLE, 4/18/23 Dave Bacon and Jeff Lloyd respond to what Kevin Stefanski had to say on new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and the reception he's gotten from the team. Watch Sports4CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com. You can leave a voicemail for the show at (216)200-6650. 2023-04-18T21:35:55Z

The Browns defense needed a new spark after falling apart last season under Joe Woods. Blown coverages and a shoddy run defense became all too prevalent and Cleveland is hoping the addition of Schwartz as their defensive coordinator can solve that.

“Having coach Schwartz in the room yesterday and just his vision for our defense, how we’re going to play and talking through it with each one of the position groups, I think is an exciting part of what this offseason is,” Stefanski said. “It’s getting to know coach Schwartz and his style, how it’s different, how sometimes it’s maybe a little bit the same, but how it’s different. Where do the guys fit into it? I think all of that is exciting when you talk about Year 1 for that defense.”

Schwartz has some nice pieces to work with as he builds his attacking scheme. That includes Newsome, Ward and superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett.