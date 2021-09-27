Browns First-Round Rookie Tweets Out Injury Update

The Cleveland Browns came out relatively unscathed from their 26-6 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but one player the team is keeping an eye on is first-round round pick Greg Newsome II.

Newsome suffered a calf injury against the Bears and head coach Kevin Stefanski said the rookie would be getting an MRI on Monday to see the severity. Kimberly Martin of ESPN reported that Newsome had his left foot in a walking boot after the game.

#Browns rookie CB Greg Newsome just walked by me in a walking boot on his left foot … MRI on calf to come, per Stefanski — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 26, 2021

While the team didn’t have a thorough update on Newsome, the standout cornerback took that into his own hands with a tweet following the game.

“Thank you lord,” he tweeted before following it up with, “I’ll be Good DawgPound.”

I’ll be Good DawgPound ‼️ — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) September 26, 2021

Browns Have Greedy Williams Waiting on Deck

That’s no medical diagnosis but it would appear Newsome avoided any major injury. That’s really good news for a Browns defense that finally appears to be meshing after integrating a slew of new starters. The Browns secondary allowed just 1 net passing yards from rookie quarterback Justin Fields as the unit racked up nine sacks.

“It was great, but what I would tell you is these guys practiced their tails off this week. In particular on Thursday, which is our third down day, we were flying off of the ball and executing the games,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his postgame press conference. “I really believe you take the practice field to the games. I would tell you that the guys were outstanding during the week and then they showed up today.”

If Newsome does end up missing time, it’d likely be former starter Greedy Williams sliding into the starting unit. The Browns would likely also give slot cornerback Troy Hill some more reps.

Odell Beckham Sharp in Return From Torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. made his long-awaited return from injury on Sunday and the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher looked sharp. He made some tough grabs and showed off some improved chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“It was the first time in a very long time. A lot of emotions and a lot of things just running through you as you are back in the stadium. It is still a dream to play in the NFL and be in this game. It was a lot to take in today. I just felt like I could never get my legs going, but we came out with the W and that is all that matters.”

Beckham finished the game with five catches for 77 yards, leading the Browns in receiving yards.

It was definitely a tough game, but I got my feet wet,” Beckham said. “Glad to get that one out of the way. 1-0 and move onto next week.”

An interesting note was that Beckham said his shoulder popped out on one of the first plays of the game. He dubbed it a “football thing,” popping it back in and going to work.

“First hit came on a pass that I did not catch, and my shoulder popped out. I was like, alright of course something like that would happen,” Beckham said. “It was good to feel that and get back into it. The game went on, and it was a little bit smoother.”

The Browns face the Minnesota Vikings next week with a chance to move to 3-1.