Browns Star Greg Newsome Fires Back Over Latest Trade Report

Greg Newsome is still on the defensive over various rumors suggesting that he wants a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Rumors of Newsome’s alleged trade demand came in early April when he switched agents to Drew Rosenhaus. However, that iteration of the rumor was quickly shot down and the initial tweet from the reporter suggesting Newsome wanted a trade was deleted.

“I was mad,” Newsome said on April 18. “I really just don’t think people really, truly understand how much, first of all, Cleveland means to me. Getting drafted here, the fans embracing me right away, just things like that. So I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland, so, yeah, I was definitely mad.”

Newsome’s sharp rebuttal has not stopped other rumors from coming to the surface, including from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The veteran NFL reporter recently said that Newsome “definitely wanted to be traded” despite his pushback. Newsome spoke with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com to tell his side of the story.

“It’s a hot topic so I feel like people are just trying to add on for no reason,” Newsome told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com when asked about Florio’s report. “Once again, I’m super excited to be here. I love Cleveland. I love the fans. I love the community. Stuff like that, I’m going to stop commenting on it now because I feel like everyone knows at this point I truly adore Cleveland like I said before.”

Greg Newsome Wasn’t Happy About Useage

What triggered a lot of the talk about Newsome’s future in Cleveland was how he was used last season, playing a significant chunk of time in the slot. If more than two receivers were on the field, Newsome would bump inside, with rookie Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward playing on the outside.

Newsome made it clear in a tweet this offseason that it was something he did not want to do again, although it appears his stance has softened after talking to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“I think that was last year’s issue. Now, with a new defensive coordinator, just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that,” Newsome said. “I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together.”

Greg Newsome Backs Perrion Winfrey Amid Drama

Newsome also shared some thoughts on embattled defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was arrested earlier this month for assault. Maturity issues bubbled to the surface last year for Winfrey, who was a healthy scratch on a few occasions. The latest drama surrounding the Browns’ fourth-round pick last season isn’t easy to swallow but Newsome beleives he’ll come back stronger.

“Obviously, you don’t want to go through some of the stuff that he went through as a young player, but, I think it’s only going to help him grow so I think he’ll definitely come back strong,” Newsome said. “He’s done it before in his whole life. I’ve been knowing him since he was young. So he’s overcome a lot and I think he’ll definitely overcome this as well.”

Winfrey earned a spot in the rotation later in the year, playing on 41% of the defensive snaps last season in games he apperared in. The Browns added Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency but it’s still a position group without a ton of depth, which makes the team’s decision on Winfrey’s future that much more important.