True Reason for Browns Meeting With Greg Newsome’s Reps Revealed

The Cleveland Browns did meet with Greg Newsome’s new agent Drew Rosenhaus on Tuesday but it was not about an alleged trade request.

Rosenhaus was in town to watch one of his other clients, Shane Bieber, pitch for the Guardians, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. That led to a very casual meeting with Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

“He stopped by the Browns facility in Berea for a few minutes on his way to the airport, and of course the subject of his newest Browns client came up,” Cabot reported. “But it wasn’t the reason for his trip to Cleveland, and it wasn’t a big, heavy meeting. Rosenhaus also represents Jack Conklin, Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Alex Wright, and has a great working relationship with the Browns.”

Newsome making the switch to Rosenhaus caused quite the commotion, with it being reported by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report that the cornerback was getting ready to request a trade. But shortly after that news started to circulate, Newsome spoke out against those rumors and Stainbrook recanted his report.

“Ok y’all sit back a minute and lets think about this together,” Newsome tweeted. “I just launched a softball game in Cleveland. I’ll just leave it there.”

His teammates also came out in support, including one of his newest Browns buddies Juan Thornhill.

“My dawg Greg Newsome ain’t going anywhere… not on my watch,” Thornhill tweeted.

Newsome responded: “We here for the long haul family.”

Newsome Came Up in Trade Rumors Earlier This Offseason

It’s not the first time this offseason that Newsome’s name has come up in trade rumors. When the Browns were in the mix for Jerry Jeudy, Newsome became a rumored part of that deal, with the Broncos wanting a good player in return.

However, it was later reported that Newsome was never part of the negotiations and it was all simply speculation.

The Browns moved on from that potential deal and landed Elijah Moore from the New York Jets, giving up just a second-round pick. And even that was a small price to pay, considering the Browns got the Jets’ third-round pick in return, resulting in them just sliding back a few spots.

Browns Have Praised Newsome for Versatility

Part of what has made Newsome a target of trade rumors is that he’s been fairly vocal about not being a fan of his role last season, playing mostly inside as a nickel.

When a fan on Twitter asked him about playing on the inside again this coming year under Jim Schwartz, Newsome responded with a resounding NO.

It’s still to be determined exactly what his role will look like with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz running the show but it’s clear the Browns value his versatility.

“A lot of guys do it and can operate at a high level inside and outside,” Kevin Stefanski said last season. “Greg can do it, as well. I think he has shown that. Again, has it been perfect? No. I am sure there are plays that we can do better, but if you can do that, the versatility that brings to your football team is a big deal.”

Newsome is expected to be in attendance next week when the Browns start offseason workouts.