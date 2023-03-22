Browns Star Sends Telling Message Amid Trade Rumors

If the Cleveland Browns want to make a deal for Jerry Jeudy, it may cost them former first-round pick Greg Newsome.

The rumors of the Browns wanting to make a trade for Jeudy are heating up, although the idea of what it will cost is still a bit of a mystery. It was reported that the Broncos were seeking a first-round pick for Jeudy, although a second-rounder and a player of Newsome’s caliber would likely get it done.

That’s a trade scenario that Broncos insider Troy Renck has heard and shared on Twitter.

“One scenario I have heard is Jeudy for a second or third-rounder and CB Greg Newsome II,” Renck tweeted. “Not sure if Browns would entertain that. But they are not out. And Broncos’ Payton clearly looking to reconfigure WR room.”

With his name trending on social media as part of the trade rumors, Newsome appeared to send a message on the news.

He responded to a fan who said, “I hope you are a Brown for life,” writing back, “same.”

The Browns have a trio of good cornerbacks in Newsome, Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr., who came on strong in his rookie year. Newsome played a chunk of his time in the slot last season and has been fairly vocal that he’d like to primarily be playing on the outside.

Browns Jeudy Trade Chatter Could be ‘Smoke’

The trade chatter around the Browns and Jeudy was revved up by Benjamin Allbright, who reported that Cleveland is still pursuing the trade. He previously said that the Browns were among the top suitors for Jeudy.

The 23-year-old Jeudy would make sense for the Browns, who are looking for another weapon in their wide receiver corps. He was a first-round pick — No. 15 overall — of the Broncos in 2020. He is coming off his best season as a pro, collecting 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. In all, Jeudy has 2,295 yards on 157 catches in his career.

Noted Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com has heard conflicting reports on the team’s level of interest in trading for Jeudy.

“One source told cleveland.com the chatter surrounding the Browns and Jeudy seems to be mostly smoke, but another said the door remains open for the Browns to try to acquire him,” Cabot wrote.

Browns Also Exploring Other Option at Receiver

While Jeudy would be a big get, the Browns are also leaving the door open for other options. The team hosted veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin for a visit this week, although he left Cleveland without a deal.

Goodwin is as fast as they come, running a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine back in 2013. The former third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills has been around the league, playing for five different franchises.

Most recently, he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks, nabbing 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Goodwin would be more of a depth signing for the Browns, who want to add a wrinkle of speed to their offense. Cabot believes that even if he ends up inking a deal with the Browns, the team would look for additional options.

“If the Browns sign Goodwin, they’ll still likely pursue another speedy wideout in a trade, free agency or the draft,” Cabot reported on Tuesday. “Some still possibly available in trades and free agency are Odell Beckham Jr., the Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy and the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins.”

Goodwin likely wouldn’t come at a large cost. His last contract with the Seahawks was for just $1.2 million.