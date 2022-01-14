Browns Ink Deal With Super Bowl Winning Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Herb Miller to a reserve/futures deal, keeping him around after a successful stint with the team.

The Browns signed Miller to their practice squad in September last season and he ended up playing an important role on special teams. He played double-digit snaps on special teams in all nine games he appeared in for the Browns.

Prior to landing with the Browns, Miller won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, seeing action in four games. He notched one interception and five tackles last season. Miller played his college ball at Florida Atlantic but went undrafted in 2019. He’s also spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

For his career, Miller has notched 10 tackles and an interception. His special teams contributions could make him an interesting prospect for the 53-man roster next season.

Browns Happy With Your Cornerback Group





Andrew Berry: "We do believe that we have a lot of core pieces on the roster"

The Browns are set at cornerback, with a fleet of young, talented cornerbacks in Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Greg Newsome II and AJ Green.

The Browns face a decision on Ward, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has performed at a Pro Bowl level, functioning as a true shutdown cornerback.

“Denzel put together a fine year. He made a number of really big plays for us at critical moments of the season,” general manager Andrew Berry said and the end of the year. “Obviously, we know that he is a local kid drafted and developed here. He put together a really strong season for us so we are pleased with that.”

The team also found a gem in Newsome, who had a strong rookie season playing opposite of Ward. The rookie said he learned a lot from Ward and he helped ease him into the NFL.

“He practices how he plays. He holds himself to a high standard. He comes into games thinking, ‘My goal is to not [give] up a catch in general.’ You having that mentality, that shows you why he is a Pro Bowler this year and why he is probably going to go All-Pro, as well. I learned a lot from him,” Newsome said. “Just how to be a pro in general. Just how to attack the cornerback position each game. Like I said earlier, he is one of the best in the league right now. He does not have a flaw in his game to me.”

Browns Inked Others to Reserve/Future Contracts

Miller is not the only player the Browns decided to keep around. The team signed 11 other players after the final game of the season, which included: kicker Chris Blewitt, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, tight end Miller Forristall, guard Hjalte Froholdt, tight end Nick Guggemos, cornerback Nate Meadors, guard David Moore, full back Johnny Stanton IV, offensive tackle Alex Taylor and defensive end Curtis Weaver.

There are some moving pieces for the Browns this offseason as they look to retool the roster for another run at the playoffs. The team has to decide what they want to do with veteran receiver Jarvis Landry, who is due $16 million next season but could be let go for minimal cap consequence. Extensions for Baker Mayfield and Ward could also be discussed, as well as bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.