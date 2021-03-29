Former Browns Head Coach Rips Browns After Cryptic Tweet

Hue Jackson continues to talk trash about his time with the Cleveland Browns, now alleging the franchise lied to him and that he wants the “truth” to come out.

Jackson had a historically bad run with the Browns, going 3-36-1 over his two and a half seasons in Cleveland. That included a dreaded 0-16 season in 2017. But Jackson has continued to shift the blame for the team’s miserable showing.

“Just get tired of the BS sometimes,” Jackson said in a tweet last week that he has since made private. “People have no clue. If they would use their brains maybe they would have a better idea of what really went on in Cleveland. Soon enough they will have to account for all of this. Wonder what excuses people will make for then.”

The tweet caught some momentum and Jackson jumped on The Really Big Show on ESPN 850 to address some of what he was talking about, including saying he got a secret contract extension during the 0-16 season.

“I got a contract extension at 1-23, midway through the season,” Jackson said. “I wanted to go public with it, but the Browns didn’t.”

Jackson continued with the slander, saying he felt he was lied to by those higher up.

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team,” Jackson said. “They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics.

“I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative. The truth needs to come out.”

Hue Jackson Did Not Understand Relationship with Baker Mayfield

Jackson had an especially rocky relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who the Browns selected with the top pick in 2018.

“To this day I will never understand it,” Jackson said of his relationship with Mayfield. “I was part of the reason he was the No. 1 pick. I didn’t spend a lot of time with Baker, we had a QB coach and coordinator.”

Mayfield never embraced Jackson and took exception to the fact that he joined the Bengals coaching staff after being fired by the Browns.

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say that the first time I played Hue did not feel good. It’s human nature to want to get revenge,” Baker said in an ESPN profile with Mina Kimes. “I said what I meant. Don’t stand up in front of us the week before and try to tell us you’re doing everything for us, then go take a job with a team we play twice a year. It was one of those honesty and respect things.”

Hue Jackson Plans to Publish Book

What should be noted about Jackson’s outlandish statements and media parade is that he plans to release a book recounting his time in Cleveland. Drumming up some drama will only boost his sales, considering most people in Cleveland have long forgotten the Jackson-era thanks to Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

Jackson could also be aiming to clear his name so that he can get back into a role in the NFL. Jackson was interviewed for the offensive coordinator position in Pittsburgh this offseason but it instead went to Matt Canada.

