Browns Sign Impactful Pass-Rusher to Active Roster

With Jarvis Landry heading to injured reserve, the Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to the active roster, adding some depth to the defensive line.

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney have played the lion’s share of snaps at defensive end — Garrett playing 99 snaps and Clowney playing 96.

Takkarist McKinley has been the primary backup, playing just over 50 reps the last two weeks combined. The Browns have just three sacks as a team this season, one of those coming from safety Grant Delpit.

Odenigbo started all 15 games he played in last year with Minnesota, notching 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles. He has 32 games of NFL experience.

Odenigbo was originally a 2017 seventh-round (220th overall) pick by the Vikings out of Northwestern. His career totals include 59 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Odenigbo also had stints with the Cleveland Browns — in which he was inactive first three games in 2018 — and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before playing the last two seasons on the Vikings’ active roster (2019-20) and spending this past offseason with the New York Giants.

The Browns originally signed Odenigbo to the practice squad in early September, so now that he’s up to speed, he might be able to give the Browns more of a rotation at defensive end, making everyone more effective.

Jarvis Landry Heads to Injured Reserve

The Browns placed Landry on injured reserve following the knee injury he suffered on Sunday against the Texans. Landry being placed on IR means he’ll miss a minimum of three games.

Landry exited the game on just the second offensive snap. He finished with just one reception for nine yards, snapping his streak of 111 games in a row with at least two receptions, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Landry has caught six passes for 80 yards and two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

“I have already spoken to him. He is attacking his rehab as you can imagine. Nobody likes to be injured,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday, September 21. “Guys are going to fight their rear ends off to get back and battle and compete with their teammates. I think Jarvis will be another example of that.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Poised for Return

Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the last two games but could make his long-awaited return this week against the Bears. If the Browns star pass-catcher is active, the decision will be independent of what’s going on with Landry.

“The Odell situation is really not dependent on the availability of anybody else,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We will again continue to bring him along and see when he is ready to go. Davion Davis, I do not really have an update there on that one.”

Stefanski said the team would announce Beckham’s status for this week on Wednesday.

“I am on Monday, and I will wait for Wednesday when we get there,” Stefanski said. “We will talk through those things, but I do not have any announcement as it relates to that.”

Beckham hinted at a return in a tweet directed at Landry on Monday, saying he would hold it down while he’s out.

